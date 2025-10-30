South Korean, Japanese ambassadors spectators in Iranian National Polo League

TEHRAN- According to the Polo Federation, the Faraja team won the championship in the fifteenth week of the Iranian National Polo League in 1404 (2025-2026), which was held in honor of the late Sam Behbodi, in the men's section.

The fifteenth week of the Iranian National Polo League in 1404, named the Memorial Cup of the late Sam Behbodi for the men's section, was hosted at the Shohada Polo and Equestrian Complex (Qasr-e Firoozeh). In an intense competition, the Faraja team managed to defeat the Nazaja team and secure the championship title.

It is worth mentioning that the Nazaja team and the Alborz Polo Association team secured second and third place, respectively, in a closely contested match.

Notably, the ambassadors of South Korea and Japan, Mehdi Momenzadeh, the former head coach of the national football team, and Valiollah Salehnia, were special guests at the polo event.

Fast Horse and Mohammad Qoli Zolfaghari from the Faraja team were selected as the best horse and player of the cup.

Photos by the Polo Federation of Iran