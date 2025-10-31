Israeli attacks leave 29 dead in Lebanon this October despite ceasefire

One person was killed and others were injured in an Israeli strike on the southern Lebanese town of Kunin on 31 October, The Cradle reported Friday, the latest in a recent string of deadly attacks on the country.

An Israeli drone targeted and struck a motorcycle in Kunin, killing Lebanese citizen Ibrahim Raslan. He is the 29th person to be killed by Israel in Lebanon since the start of this month.

Israel has escalated its strikes on Lebanon significantly in recent days despite the ceasefire, and is reportedly gearing up for even further escalation.

Israel’s Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported on Thursday evening that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held security consultations regarding Lebanon, and is considering intensifying attacks on the country.

KAN said Israel informed the U.S. that its strikes on Lebanon could expand.

A recent report by the Jerusalem Post claimed Hezbollah is rearming faster than the Lebanese state is dismantling.

In August, the Lebanese government adopted a cabinet decision to fully disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year, following months of heavy pressure from the U.S. Hezbollah rejected the decision.

The resistance said it would be willing to eventually discuss incorporating its arms into the Lebanese military as part of a defensive strategy that would allow the weapons to be available for use if Lebanon is attacked.

However, it refuses to discuss the matter while Israel continues to attack Lebanon and occupy several areas along the southern border.

Israel is prohibited from targeting Hezbollah during the ceasefire. Dismantling the resistance movement's military infrastructure is solely the job of Lebanese troops, according to the agreement.

The presence of Israeli troops inside Lebanon and Israel's daily attacks on the country have hindered the Lebanese army’s ability to implement the deal, which is based partly on UN Resolution 1701.

Over 300 people have been killed since the ceasefire was reached last year, including Hezbollah members, scores of civilians, and Lebanese soldiers.

On Thursday morning, an Israeli ground force stormed the Lebanese town of Blida and executed a municipal worker as he was asleep.