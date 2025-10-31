Efforts allegedly underway to reopen passenger border with Azerbaijan

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has provided an update on the latest diplomatic efforts to reopen the passenger border between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday at the conclusion of his two-day visit to East Azerbaijan Province, Araghchi said, “Over the past year, in every meeting between the presidents of the two countries—as well as in my meetings with the Azerbaijani foreign minister and during all exchanges and visits between officials of the two sides—the issue of the continued closure of this passenger border has been raised.”

He noted that the Azerbaijani side claims all of its borders remain closed and that the situation is not specific to Iran. “The Republic of Azerbaijan has pledged to review and reconsider the matter, and we are still awaiting the outcome,” the foreign minister said.

Araghchi emphasized that reopening the border is among the main issues in Iran’s relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The top diplomat also announced that the Third Regional Conference on Diplomacy will be held in Tabriz, with the participation of ministers and ambassadors involved in regional affairs.

Araghchi arrived in Tabriz on Wednesday evening to attend the National Conference on ‘Azerbaijan, Diplomacy, and Iran’s Territorial Integrity,’ held in honor of Mohebali Khan Nazem al-Molk Maraghe’i, as well as the 27th Festival of School-Building Benefactors of East Azerbaijan Province, where he also delivered speeches.

During his visit, Araghchi met with the Friday Prayer Leader of Tabriz, visited a local industrial facility, and participated in a meeting with the province’s economic stakeholders.

In January 2023, an attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran led Baku to temporarily close its diplomatic mission and evacuate its staff. The Azerbaijani government characterized the incident as a “terrorist act”, but an investigation by Iranian authorities later revealed personal and familial motives behind the attack. The assailant told police he believed the embassy was hiding his wife. He launched the attack while his children waited in his car parked near the building. Iran has since executed the individual responsible for the attack, which resulted in one death.

While the Iranian government appears adamant to strengthen ties with Baku, public sentiment in Iran toward Azerbaijan has been generally negative, particularly during and after the recent Iran–Israel war, when considerable attention was drawn to Azerbaijan’s potential role in Israel’s hostile activities against Iran.

Residents of the northern provinces of Gilan and Mazandaran, along the Caspian Sea, reported hearing what sounded like drones or fighter jets during Israeli attacks.

These two provinces are located near Azerbaijan, which also borders the Caspian Sea. Some residents in Ardabil Province, which shares a land border with the Republic of Azerbaijan, also reported seeing drones flying from behind the mountains that separate the two nations.

All of these reports have so far come from civilians, while Iran’s Armed Forces and political officials have yet to officially confirm the claims.

Iran has reiterated its readiness to expand and intensify relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan in all fields of mutual interest.