Kashan joins UNESCO Creative Cities Network

TEHRAN – The ancient city of Kashan in central Iran has been admitted to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, recognized for its vernacular architecture and cultural heritage.

Concurrent with World Cities Day, the approval of Kashan's membership in UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) as a creative city in the field of architecture was got by Secretary-General of Iran’s National Commission for UNESCO Hassan Fartousi at the 43rd session of UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand on October 31, that was also participated by Science Minister Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, IRNA reported on Saturday.

This event is a turning point in the path of sustainable development of Iranian-Islamic culture and architecture, the report said.

Kashan was recognized, alongside cities such as Rome, Paris, and Barcelona, as one of the outstanding examples of sustainable architecture and genuine civilizational heritage in the architecture category.

With the aim of strengthening the role of creativity in sustainable urban development, UCCN brings together more than 300 cities from around the world in various fields, from architecture and crafts to literature, music, and food.

After extensive consultations, Fartousi obtained Kashan's approval to join UCCN.

This action once again highlighted the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of cultural diplomacy and global architecture.

From a glorious heritage to an innovative future with more than 1,700 historical monuments, including 330 nationally-registered monuments and one globally-registered monument, Kashan is considered one of the most prominent examples of authentic Iranian-Islamic architecture in the world.

This historical city is a beautiful combination of science, art, and the desert ecosystem, which is manifested in its traditional architectural form.

From the Abbasi and Boroujerdi-ha houses to the UNESCO-listed Fin Garden, Kashan is a treasure trove of climatic wisdom, architectural aesthetics, and the connection between man and nature; a treasure that has become globalized through joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).

Kashan joining this global network marks the beginning of a new chapter in international cooperation, attracting supportive resources, and recreating authentic Iranian architecture in the context of sustainable urban development.

This national success is the result of the support of local institutions, Kashan Municipality, the major efforts of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, and the facilitating role of the UNESCO National Commission in Iran.

KD

