IRCS ready to dispatch aid relief to flood-hit Dominican Republic, Jamaica

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has announced its readiness to send humanitarian consignments to help individuals affected by floods in the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

“With deep sorrow, we have learned about the recent storms, heavy rainfalls, floods, and landslides in the Dominican Republic, which have led to the death and disappearance of many citizens and damaged different parts of the country. The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) expresses sincere condolences to you and the families of the victims,” Pir-Hossein Kolivand, the IRCS head, wrote in a message to Miguel Sanz, President of the Dominican Red Cross.

The IRCS stands with you in this difficult situation and announces its readiness to provide any humanitarian assistance, Kolivand noted.

According to a report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on October 27, Tropical Storm Melissa has remained nearly stationary, causing continuous, heavy rainfall and strong winds across the Dominican Republic, particularly affecting the southern and southwestern regions. The prolonged precipitation has resulted in saturated soils, significantly increasing the occurrence of landslides, blockages, and exacerbating the impact on infrastructure.

The most critical humanitarian impact remains the disruption of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services. The combined figures from the National Institute of Potable Water and Sewage (INAPA) and the Santo Domingo Water and Sewage Corporation (CAASD) indicate that 1,274,237 water users are affected, a sharp increase from the previous reporting period. The failure of more than 60 water systems is largely due to high turbidity and power outages.

In terms of displacement and housing, an estimated 263 homes have sustained damage. The reported number of displaced persons has exceeded 1,380, with most seeking refuge with family or friends. Authorities are operating five active shelters currently housing 86 people in the National District, San Cristóbal, and San Juan provinces. Furthermore, 37 communities are isolated due to the compromise of major access routes.

Following the suspension of classes on October 23, the education system has been fully disrupted at the national level, impacting 2,587,965 children and adolescents, representing 100% of the enrolled student population.

Earlier, on October 22, the National Health Service activated a directive for uninterrupted health facility operation during emergencies. The Ministry of Public Health and the National Health Service are actively reinforcing active epidemiological surveillance to monitor for outbreaks of waterborne and vector-borne diseases. They are also performing sanitary supervision in shelters and communities and maintaining active hospital emergency plans.

UNICEF initial estimates indicate over 695,000 people impacted (222,000 children) across provinces in Red Alert.

At present, the government response, supported by the Ministry of Public Works, National Defense, and Civil Defense, continues to prioritize rescue, debris removal, and logistics. Authorities have also used the telecommunications sector to send millions of SMS sharing life-saving information and preventative instructions. The temporary suspension of schooling in Red Alert provinces remains a key preventative measure.

In a separate message to Allasandra Chung, President of Jamaica Red Cross, Kolivand expressed his deep sorrow and voiced readiness to send relief items to the victims.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on 28 October as a Category 5 storm, bringing catastrophic winds, flooding and storm surge that caused island-wide power outages and severe infrastructure damage.





MT/MG

