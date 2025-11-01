Iran discusses expanding scientific ties with Uzbekistan, Slovakia

TEHRAN – Science Minister Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, in separate meetings with the presidents of Uzbekistan and Slovakia, has explored ways to promote scientific and technological collaborations.

The officials met on the sidelines of the 43rd Session of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Conference being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from October 30 to November 13.

During a meeting on Friday, Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev voiced Tashkent’s readiness to develop cultural, scientific, and technological cooperation with Iran, Mehr news agency reported.

Simaei-Sarraf, for his part, underscored the significance of fostering academic and scientific relations between the two countries. He also invited the Uzbek official to pay a visit to Iran.

The two sides highlighted strengthening science diplomacy and bilateral ties.

The Slovak president, Peter Pellegrini, and Simaei-Sarraf met on Friday, as well. Referring to international and geopolitical tensions, he said, “Iran is a big, important, and strategic country. [Boosting] diplomatic and friendly relations with all countries, including Iran, is an essential need.”

On Friday, Simaei-Sarraf held a meeting with Shirley Agrupis, the Filipino commissioner of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

The officials underlined promoting science, research, and academic collaborations, IRNA reported.

They also discussed the status of women in higher education, academic and student exchanges, joint research in the field of new technologies and marine sciences, as well as the signing of a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation between the top universities of the two countries.

Every two years, the UNESCO General Conference convenes to determine the policies and major lines of work for the coming years. This is the first time the session is not held in Paris.

According to Simaei-Sarraf, the main objective is to develop and strengthen scientific cooperation between Iran and the participating countries, IRIB reported.

The session is centered around higher education in emergencies, education and digital technologies, ethics, particularly ethics of artificial intelligence, Cultural Heritage and Dialogue, Gender Equality and Women’s Leadership, climate crises, as well as skills development and training. Iran has a lot of experience and knowledge in these fields, which it will share with other countries, Simaei-Sarraf said.

The main objective of higher education in Iran is to promote science diplomacy and to have active participation in fields such as education, culture, science, civilization, and history chairs, the official further noted.

He expressed hope that participation in the session would lead to bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

MT/MG

