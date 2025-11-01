Iran at a crossroads: Reconciliation or continued confrontation

TEHRAN - Shargh analyzed Iran’s dual position in foreign policy, quoting Dr. Anahita Motazed Rad.

It said Iran finds itself in a dual predicament; on one hand, political isolation and economic pressure, and on the other, continued active engagement in regional dynamics. Tehran faces two scenarios: either to persist with its current path and uphold the policy of resistance, or to accept reconciliation and enter direct negotiations with Washington. However, the second option carries ideological costs and could challenge the strategic identity of the Islamic Republic. Ultimately, whether Iran chooses reconciliation or insists on confrontation, the future of Iran–U.S. relations will not be shaped in the White House or in Tehran, but through mutual understanding of the "limits of reality." Trump has placed the region’s fragile order under a new test. If this cycle repeats, the Middle East will once again witness a policy driven not by commitment, but by impulsive excitement and personal calculation; a policy that may be “spectacular” for a president, but perilous and unending for the region.

Arman-e Emrooz: Diplomatic realities unveiled

Recent developments surrounding the reinstatement of sanctions against Iran and the formal expiration of Resolution 2231 have revealed a new rift in the international system. While the United States and its European allies have once again opted for pressure and sanctions, China and Russia have deemed the reimposition illegal and contrary to international commitments. A review of China and Russia’s behavior between 2006 and 2010 shows that both countries supported sanction resolutions against Iran during that period. However, after the signing of the JCPOA, Beijing and Moscow came to see Iran as a victim of U.S. violation of law and European inaction. This realization led the two major powers to redefine their positions and support Iran against unilateral pressure. Nevertheless, the bitter truth of the international system is that decisions are ultimately shaped by power and the ability to enforce it. In such a structure, Iran is compelled to think pragmatically, relying not only on legal arguments but also on strengthening its economic and political capacities to mitigate the impact of sanctions.

Donya-e-Eqtesad: A relationship sustained

In a recent article, Donya-e-Eqtesad examined Japan’s continued engagement with Iran. It wrote: Before the sweeping U.S. sanctions, Japan was one of Iran’s largest crude oil buyers. However, under American pressure and the reinstatement of sanctions, Japan gradually withdrew from Iranian oil projects to preserve its ties with Washington. Following the JCPOA agreement, Japanese companies expressed renewed interest in returning to the Iranian market, but the U.S. withdrawal from the deal halted that momentum. Despite these setbacks, Japan has maintained a balanced approach and refrained from severing economic ties with Iran entirely. Should sanctions ease or a new nuclear agreement emerge, Japan is likely to be among the first countries to invest in Iran’s clean energy, petrochemical, and infrastructure sectors. Tokyo’s commitment to sustainable energy may also lead to participation in Iran’s renewable energy projects. Moreover, Japan has generally supported a policy of engagement with Iran in international forums and distanced itself from harsh measures.

Hamshahri: Reza Pahlavi’s new delusion

In a commentary, Hamshahri addressed Reza Pahlavi’s latest delusion following Israel 12-day war against Iran in June. The paper wrote: Tel Aviv’s pursuit of regime-change goals during the 12-day conflict has pushed Reza Pahlavi’s illusions into a new phase. Recently, he has opted to take personal initiative by launching the so-called “Iranian Immortal Guard,” aiming to complete the unfinished project of the U.S. and the Zionist regime. However, this initiative has been widely mocked by Persian-speaking social media users and even dismissed by fellow opposition figures. The central idea behind the Immortal Guard is the decentralized organization of small groups for a nationwide uprising. Yet the project appears to be a clumsy imitation of the terrorist tactics used by the MEK (Mojahedin-e-Khalq). The fate of Reza Pahlavi’s recent campaigns suggests that even within the opposition movement, he is not taken seriously.



Jam-e Jam: People will honor law if officials do so

The Jam-e Jam newspaper quoted senior religious scholar Ayatollah Javadi Amoli as saying that the people will honor the law whenever they notice officials do so. Speaking in a gathering with the commanders of Mohammad Rasulullah (PBUH) Corps of Tehran in his office, he said: "Our people respect the law; when they see that the country is governed by law, they too will respect its rules.” Ayatollah Javadi Amoli also prayed for the success of the servants of the system and stated: May God protect this system, its officials, and its leadership." Elsewhere in his remarks, the grand ayatollah honored the memory of esteemed martyrs such as Martyr Shahriari (nuclear scientist) and Martyr Hassan Tehrani-Moghaddam (known as the father of Iran’s missile industry), stating, "The pure blood of these martyrs is alive and impactful.” He also referred to Iraq’s war against Iran in the 1980s, saying, “In the eight-year war, we fought with bare hands. It was a rare experience. Our martyrs are our purest assets, and we must cherish these sacred treasures of the nation. We must also recognize that the people expect purity and integrity from their leaders and officials."