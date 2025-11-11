'Digital education' aims to protect children against cyber threats

TEHRAN – The Welfare Organization plans to implement a digital education project for the first time in 11 provinces across the country, aiming to improve digital skills among children and young adults and protect them against cyber threats.

With the advent of technology and social media, the internet has become an integral part of teenagers’ lives, presenting both advantages and risks. Preventing cyber risks requires educating adolescents and parents, as well as raising awareness of safe online behaviors and dangers such as internet addiction and cyberbullying, Mehr news agency quoted Abdol-Reza Asadi, an official with the Welfare Organization.

Highlighting the significance of establishing effective communication between parents and teenagers in the digital space, Asadi said that within this plan, both teenagers and parents will receive necessary training on how to avoid digital dangers. Teens will become familiar with concepts such as cybersecurity, privacy, and ethics in cyberspace, and parents will receive training on appropriate parenting styles, effective communication with teens, and ways to monitor children’s online activities.

Apart from theoretical sessions, practical sessions and workshops will be held to help the participants utilize their newly learned skills in practice, he noted.

The plan will cover 8,000 teenagers and their parents in 11 out of the country's 31 provinces. The plan is scheduled to be implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, Supreme Council of Cyberspace, the country’s cyber police (FATA police), and the Judiciary, the official further noted.

Iran Digital program

In June, the first phase of Iran Digital initiative, a national free artificial intelligence (AI) training program, was launched, targeting two million junior high school students and one thousand teachers.

Having completed the introductory courses, students will learn different functional areas of AI and carry out practical projects, IRNA quoted Abdolhossein Bahrami, an official with the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, as saying.

Directors from the Ministry of Education, heads of junior high schools, heads of educational technology departments, as well as educational groups, participated in the opening session.

Addressing the session, Bahrami highlighted the significance of teaching AI to students, saying that boosting digital literacy will prepare students for future job markets, help them develop their critical thinking, and become familiar with emerging technologies; it will also foster creativity and innovation among students.

The official went on to say that experts, policy makers, and users will have the chance to discuss and reach agreements on the laws and principles to be followed for the development of AI use. This will help developers and decision makers to understand people’s needs, expectations, and concerns, and improve the technologies accordingly.

To motivate students and teachers, a variety of incentives are considered. The platform is game-based and interactive, and the incentives include holding seasonal competitions, ranking top individuals in different geographical areas, and awarding prizes. The top individuals will also have the chance to participate in advanced and internship courses, Bahrami noted.

MT/MG

