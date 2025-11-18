ICT minister taking part in WTDC-25

TEHRAN – An Iranian delegation led by the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister, Sattar Hashemi, is participating in the World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25), from 17 to 28 November 2025.

Hosted by the Government of Azerbaijan in Baku, the event is being held under the theme ‘Universal, meaningful, and affordable connectivity for an inclusive and sustainable digital future’, the IRIB reported.

The opening ceremony kicked off on Monday with the lecture of the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, and the participation of 150 representatives, including 40 ministers or deputy ministers from around the world.

On the sidelines of the conference, Hashemi is scheduled to hold meetings with his counterparts and many other high-level delegates to share expertise and foster technological collaborations in different fields like fiber optic networks, G5 technologies, and artificial intelligence (AI).

WTDC serves as a catalyst for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and strategic decision-making in the telecommunications sector.

It is a landmark digital development conference aimed at bringing affordable, meaningful connectivity to the estimated 2.6 billion people worldwide who still lack an Internet connection.

WTDC will adopt a global roadmap for global digital development to be implemented in the next four years (2026-2029) by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Telecommunication Development Sector and will produce a globally agreed Declaration and Action Plan.

ICT status

The combination of talent, data, and innovation makes Iran a key player in the regional AI value chain, capable of driving meaningful cooperation and development. Iran is committed to fostering regional cooperation and building a future where AI drives prosperity and unity, Hashemi said in February.

Emphasizing that Iran is a major stakeholder in the regional digital landscape, Hashemi said that Iran is a major player in AI in the Persian Gulf and that the country is ready to start cooperation with regional states on this matter.

The official made the remarks while addressing the Iran Corridor 2025 conference held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

He stated that the country’s mobile phone operators, as well as its thriving digital service platforms such as Snapp! And Digikala, each serving more than 30 million users, provides an abundance of multifaceted data — an essential ingredient for AI development, Press TV reported.

Despite facing economic sanctions, Iran has successfully developed a resilient fintech ecosystem that continues to thrive and innovate, Hashemi noted.

“Our country’s academic and research capabilities have propelled us to the forefront of AI advancements. In 2023, Iran ranked second in the region in terms of the number and quality of scientific papers in AI, demonstrating our commitment to cutting-edge research and development,” he added.

“Iran holds the second position in the region for AI developers, highlighting the depth of our skilled workforce, and stands fourth in the region in terms of the number of AI firms, showcasing our dynamic and rapidly growing ecosystem,” the Iranian minister continued.

