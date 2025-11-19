Tehran, Beijing outline housing cooperation roadmap ahead of planned MOU

TEHRAN – Iran’s Transport and Urban Development Ministry said officials from Tehran and Beijing have begun drafting a housing and construction cooperation roadmap that is expected to form the basis of a bilateral memorandum of understanding (MOU) to be signed during the Iranian president’s upcoming visit to China.

Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran’s minister of transport and urban development, discussed the plan with Ni Hong, China’s minister of housing and urban-rural development, on the sidelines of the second China–Europe rail connectivity forum, according to the ministry’s news service.

Sadegh said both countries are ready to expand collaboration in housing policy, urban development and construction technology, noting that China’s experience in large-scale infrastructure and residential projects makes it a valuable partner for Iran’s urban programs.

She emphasized that continuous bilateral talks would help accelerate joint progress and open new chapters of cooperation in the housing and construction sectors.

Sadegh said Iran is prepared to draw on China’s technical knowledge in urban growth management, resilient building design and modern construction methods. She added that the forthcoming memorandum of understanding, planned for signing during the president’s trip, represents a starting point for a long-term framework covering knowledge transfer, capacity building and coordinated development strategies.

EF/MA