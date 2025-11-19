Cultural and civilizational developments of Iron Age in Western Iran

TEHRAN--The Iron Age in Iran is not just a historical period; it is the narrative of thousands of years of life, migration, and art that has been left in cemeteries and ancient sites from Zagros to the north of the country and has been revived today through scientific explorations.

Announcing this, Habibollah Mahmoudian, a specialist in prehistoric archaeology, told ISNA that the archaeologists have named the period from 1500 to 500 BC the Iron Age, while Iron Age I covers the period from 1450 to 1100 BC.

Based on the archaeological findings, many sites, cemeteries, and ancient sites in Iran were settled during this period, he added.

He noted that Western archaeologist Eric Schmidt, in 1934-1935 and also in 1938, led a delegation from the American Institute of Iranian Archaeology and Art to explore and excavate the Rumeshkan Valley and the Seymareh Valley. “He intended to obtain the detailed information about the cemeteries of Lorestan, and this delegation succeeded in discovering graves containing bronze attributed to Lorestan bronze in Khatunban, Lorestan. He also made important findings in the Sorkh Dom region of Lorestan.”

Mahmoudian explained that archaeologist Aural Stein succeeded in discovering the settlements of Hasanlu and Dinkha Tepe between 1931 and 1935. Geoy Tepe was also investigated by archaeologist Burton Brown and artifacts belonging to the Iron Age I and II were found in this ancient site, he added.

“During the excavation of Ganj Tappeh in 1950, they succeeded in discovering Iron Age settlements in this area. This site was also excavated by Belgian archaeologist Louis Vanden Berghe in 1954, and the Belgian delegation succeeded in excavating and exploring 14 graves in this season. The archaeological findings of this delegation indicate the Iron Age I culture in this ancient site.”

He continued: “Archaeologist Theodore Cuyler Young studied the information obtained from archaeological activities, especially the pottery of Iran in the Iron Age from 1500 to 500 BC and identified several pottery horizons. A very important point in his studies was that Iranians migrated from northeastern Iran to the west and to the Zagros region from the last quarter of the second millennium BC.”

Cuyler Young discovered Iron Age artifacts in Godin Tepe, and archeologist David Stronach excavated in Noshijan Tepe between 1967 and 1977 and succeeded in discovering the Iron Age III culture, he added.

Mahmoudian recalled: “Holeylan Valley was excavated from 1924 to 1963 by a Danish archaeological team led by Jorgen Meldgaard and Henry Burton. During this season, Iron Age layers were found in Goran Tepe. Babajan Tepe in Delfan Valley was also investigated from 1963 to 1968 by a British archaeological team. This site has three settlement phases, the oldest of which is related to the Iron Age.”

The archaeologist explained that Iranian Archaeological Department conducted extensive research in 1961 to complete the archaeological map of Iran. The northern region of the country was among these areas that were researched. Iranian archaeologist Ezzatollah Negahban achieved to gain the most important archaeological findings.

“Negahban managed to discover the Marlik cemetery and obtained many objects in this area. Negahban considers these works to belong to the late second millennium and early first millennium BC.”

Mahmoudian said: The area of Iron Age to Bronze Age cemeteries in western Iran is also of great importance. “Manjal cemetery is located in the mountainous area of Manjal, from around Char and belongs to the Bronze Age. This large cemetery has dozens of excavated graves, and the natural features of its area include water springs, forest cover, fertile land, and a temperate climate. Nearby the cemetery is the Manjal Coal Mine, which was exploited in the past.”

KD

