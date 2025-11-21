National Multimedia Festival on Nuclear Technology and Life slated for January

TEHRAN – The first National Multimedia Festival on Technology and Life is scheduled to take place in January 2026 in the southwestern city of Bushehr.

The festival will be centered on peaceful uses of nuclear technology and responding to the war of narratives in modern sciences.

It will also focus on nuclear and sustainable future, health and medicine, national security, agriculture, and introduce nuclear scientific figures.

The programs will be presented in a broad range of content formats, including documentaries, reports, television productions, podcasts, motion graphics, photo essays, musical works, research, and public productions.

The submitted works will be judged based on indicators such as innovation, scientific accuracy, narrative power, and technical quality.

The winners will be honored at the closing ceremony on January 27.

