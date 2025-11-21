Esteghlal, Sepahan into 2025/26 Hazfi Cup Round of 16

TEHRAN – Esteghlal and Sepahan football teams advanced to the 2025/26 Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16.

On Friday, defending champions Esteghlal defeated Padyab Khalkhal 2-1 courtesy of two goals from Jasir Asani.

Fariborz Yousefi scored for the visiting team in the 10th minute but Asani first equalized the match from the penalty spot in the 89th minute and scored the winner in the 102nd minute.

Furthermore, Mes lost to Sepahan 1-0 in Kerman, Mes Shahr-e Babak defeated Fajr Sepasi on penalties 5-3, and Shams Azar beat Nirooy-e Zamini 3-2 in Qazvin.

Tractor and Persepolis match has been postponed.