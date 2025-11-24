Tractor edge Nasaf in AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26
November 24, 2025 - 19:21
TEHRAN - Tractor football team continued their unbeaten start to the AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26 campaign on Monday as Dragan Skocic’s side handed hosts Nasaf a 1-0 defeat in Qarshi to edge closer to the next stage.
Regi Lushkja’s strike from distance in the 17th minute was enough to earn the side from Iran a third win in five matches in the West Zone League Stage and move onto 11 points.
Nasaf, in contrast, remain rooted to the bottom of the standings without a point as Ruzykul Berdiev’s side suffered a fifth consecutive loss.
Leave a Comment