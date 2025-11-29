International community has responsibility to stop Israel’s crimes, Araghchi tells EU’s Kallas

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has criticized the ongoing violations of international law arising from Israel’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon, saying that the international community has a responsibility to help stop these “crimes.”

Araghchi made the remarks in a phone conversation with the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, on Friday evening.

Reports from health authorities in Gaza estimate that since October 7, 2023, more than 69,700 people have been killed and over 170,000 injured during Israel’s military campaign. As Israeli operations expand and the blockade deepens, essential services continue to erode, leaving civilians in the enclave with increasingly limited access to basic necessities.

Amnesty International stated on Thursday that Israel is “still committing genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza, despite a ceasefire reached last month. Amnesty’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, warned that the truce risks creating “a dangerous illusion” of returning normalcy, arguing that reductions in attacks and limited aid deliveries do not change the overall humanitarian conditions.

Amnesty previously concluded in December 2024 that Israel’s actions in Gaza met elements of the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, citing acts that it said were carried out with intent to destroy Palestinians “in whole or in part,” including the imposition of conditions threatening their physical survival. In its latest update, the organization said that Israel continues to severely restrict the entry of supplies and the restoration of essential services needed by civilians.

One year after the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, the situation remains unstable. The truce ended a 66-day escalation but failed to bring lasting security. Lebanese officials report hundreds of Israeli violations of Lebanese airspace and territory, leaving parts of the south heavily damaged. Southern Lebanon continues to face destruction of homes, agricultural land, and infrastructure. Lebanese authorities estimate that around 300 people have been killed in incidents linked to ceasefire violations, with roughly 400 breaches recorded to date. A recent Israeli strike on a Palestinian refugee camp killed more than a dozen civilians.

The two officials also addressed Iran’s nuclear file, with Araghchi outlining Tehran’s current positions.

Both sides emphasized the need to continue regular communication and consultations between Iran and European partners to exchange views on regional and global issues.