TEHRAN — Israeli warplanes unleashed a heavy barrage across southern Lebanon late Monday into Tuesday, hammering Jabal Safi, the valley between Azza and Roumine, and multiple sites in Iqlim al-Tuffah.

According to reports in local media, simultaneous ground incursions saw occupation troops infiltrate Ayta al-Shaab, Odaisseh, and Khiam, deliberately demolishing homes in central Odaisseh and several buildings in Wadi al-Asafir south of Khiam.

Tracks of Israeli military vehicles reportedly stretched visibly from the Misgav Am settlement into Lebanese territory.

The Israeli military said the strikes targeted “Hezbollah Radwan Force infrastructure and launch positions,” but provided no evidence.

Local sources described the raids as indiscriminate attacks on residential outskirts that sent plumes of smoke over terrified villages.

The timing could not be more provocative: the assaults followed days after a UN Security Council delegation left Beirut having reaffirmed commitment to Resolution 1701, and mere hours after civilian envoys advanced indirect border talks.

Since the November 2024 ceasefire, Israel has committed over 10,000 documented violations—averaging 27 per day—while illegally holding five hilltop positions. At least 333 Lebanese have been killed and more than 950 wounded in the supposed truce period, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.