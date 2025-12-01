Over 40 industrial firms attend self-sufficiency, smart industry expo in Tehran

TEHRAN – More than 40 Iranian industrial companies are participating in the first Self-Sufficiency and Smart Industry Conference and Exhibition, which opened in Tehran under the slogan “From capability to necessity: an opportunity for smart investment toward self-sufficiency.”

Komeil Yazdani, the event’s secretary, told IRIB that the exhibition, organized in cooperation with the Basij Organization of Industrial Plants of Tehran, aims to foster collaboration between major manufacturing industries and knowledge-based firms, while expanding the use of modern technologies in production.

The exhibition hosts over 40 industrial and manufacturing holdings from sectors such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, electronics, artificial intelligence, packaging, and dairy and beverages, alongside several technology-oriented startups and knowledge-based companies.

According to Yazdani, the event features multiple specialized sessions focused on localization, domestic production of components, and the integration of smart and AI-driven processes in industry. The main objective, he said, is to connect technology firms with large manufacturers to form cooperation agreements and advance new industrial technologies.

This year’s conference places particular emphasis on applying artificial intelligence in manufacturing to enhance productivity, cut costs, and accelerate the localization of industrial parts.

EF/MA