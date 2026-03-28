American and Israeli bombs turn Iranian sanctuaries of care into infernos

TEHRAN — The fluorescent lights flicker once—a hesitation, as if the building itself senses the coming horror. Then the world turns white, then black, then red.

The ceiling does not fall in one merciful crash; it peels away in cruel, staggered sheets, plaster and steel raining down like judgment.

A nurse whose name you never learned lies pinned beneath a twisted beam, her hand still outstretched toward the morphine drip she was preparing for the burns ward upstairs.

The explosion has stolen your hearing, leaving only a single, relentless ringing. Then the screaming begins.

Through the gaping hole in the roof, you see a sky streaked with smoke and tracer fire.

This is Gandhi Hospital in Tehran, March 1, the second day of the U.S.-Israeli war.

You came here seeking healing. Instead, you learned what it means to be marked for death by the precision bombs of the very powers who claimed they would "help" the Iranian people.

The attack was a deliberate message, delivered with American munitions and Israeli guidance systems, to every doctor, nurse, patient, and mother in Iran: your life has no sanctuary.

Anatomy of a bloodbath

Since the beginning of the 2026 U.S.-Israeli campaign of aggression on February 28, the destruction has reached a scale that defies simple statistics.

Pir-Hossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, recently confirmed that more than 85,000 civilian locations have been damaged or destroyed.

This staggering figure includes over 64,000 residential units and over 19,000 commercial properties—none of which served any military purpose.

The assault on Iran’s healthcare system is equally systematic.

Kolivand reports that 282 medical centers, including hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and health centers, have been targeted.

While some have been heroically restored by their staff, others have been forced to cease all activity.

Gandhi Hospital and Motahari Hospital stand as hollowed-out monuments to this cruelty, their life-saving capacities extinguished by the blast waves.

Anatomy of a bloodbath

The strikes have shown a chilling precision against the infrastructure of life itself across the Iranian plateau.

In Shiraz, Namazi Hospital—one of the oldest and most vital medical centers in southern Iran—suffered heavy damage that crippled its ability to serve the region.

In Isfahan, the Al-Zahra Hospital saw its neonatal intensive care unit choked with dust and smoke, with premature infants ripped from the safety of their incubators by the shock of nearby explosions.

In the southern plains of Tehran, Khordad Hospital in Varamin took direct hits, while in Bushehr, the Shohada-ye Hastei Hospital’s newborn unit was decimated.

The fury extended into Khuzestan, where Imam Ali Hospital in Andimeshk and Aboozar Children’s Hospital in Ahvaz were battered.

Even the emergency response network has been targeted, with bases in Sarab, Hamadan, and Sistan-Baluchistan leveled to ensure that the wounded have nowhere to turn.

To date, 22 health workers have been martyred and 113 wounded while trying to save lives in wards lit only by the faint glow of phone flashlights.

An assault on Iran’s soul

The war seeks to erase Iran’s future by targeting its most vulnerable.

Kolivand confirmed the martyrdom of 66 children under the age of five, while approximately 3,000 women have been wounded, many of them while inside their own homes.

Education has also become a target, with 600 schools damaged nationwide.

The most horrific example remains the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, where 148 schoolgirls never returned home after the U.S. military's missile strike.

The Red Crescent itself, a symbol of international mercy, has seen 17 of its bases targeted by the aggressors.

Beyond the living, the war targets the memory of the nation.

UNESCO has verified damage to four World Heritage sites, including the Golestan Palace, the columns of Chehel Sotoun, the thousand-year-old Masjed-e Jame, and the prehistoric caves of Khorramabad.

The private home of filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami and the turquoise-domed tomb of the poet Baba Taher have also been shaken or damaged, proving that even beauty and art are considered threats by those who drop the bombs.

A pattern without borders

This is no aberration. In Gaza, Israeli forces bombed and razed several hospitals including Al-Shifa and the Indonesian Hospital.

In Lebanon and Yemen, civilian medical centers have been systematically targeted.

On March 25, the same playbook struck Iraq’s Habbaniyah Base in Anbar province, hitting a military medical facility and killing seven Iraqi soldiers.

The justification never changes: the "enemy" hides among civilians. The result never changes: the vulnerable pay the price while the aggressors claim "surgical" precision.

The law they choose to ignore

These acts are not merely barbaric—they are criminal.

Article 18 of the Fourth Geneva Convention declares that civilian hospitals may in no circumstances be the object of attack.

The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court lists the intentional targeting of hospitals as a war crime. Yet the bombs fall, and the silence from the West is deafening.

Pete Hegseth’s War Department has even boasted of discarding “stupid rules of engagement.” While Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has presented evidence to the UN Human Rights Council, the international community remains largely paralyzed.

To bomb a hospital is to wage war on compassion itself. To bomb a school is to declare childhood a legitimate target. To bomb a poet’s shrine is to attempt to erase a civilization’s memory.

History will record that Iran’s humanity remained intact while its walls fell.

The blood of the innocent writes its own verdict, and that verdict will stand long after the last bomb has fallen.