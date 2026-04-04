Capital market announces support for reconstruction of Mobarakeh Steel Complex

TEHRAN- The capital market has announced its readiness to assist in the reconstruction of Mobarakeh Steel and Khuzestan Steel companies.

According to Mehr News Agency, Hojjatollah Seyyedi, head of the Securities and Exchange Organization, wrote on social media: "The capital market is a place for capital formation and wealth creation.

We will spare no effort to mobilize capital to build a larger and more blessed Mobarakeh Steel and a stronger Khuzestan Steel in the shortest possible time."

Isfahan’s Mobarakeh Steel Company says it has been attacked for a second time by the US-Israeli aggression.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the company said warplanes targeted a number of vital sections of its infrastructure at 23:00 p.m. local time Tuesday.

Initial assessments indicate the attack has caused significant damage to several parts of the company, the report said.

The enemy also targeted a subsidiary of Mobarakeh Steel Company called Sefid Dasht Steel Company in the southwestern Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province.

Due to policies put in place after the previous attack on Thursday, only a small number of employees were present and just a few of them suffered minor injuries, according to the statement.

The Mobarakeh Steel Company is Iran’s largest steel producer and one of the biggest industrial complexes in West Asia and North Africa, playing a central role in the country’s steel industry.

In another attack on one of Iran’s most important industrial units, the Khuzestan Steel Company was also targeted on Friday, which caused damage to parts of its facilities.

Iran’s Human Rights Organization issued a statement on Wednesday, condemning the US-Israeli aggression’s “systematic strikes” against civilian infrastructure.

“These attacks are a blatant violation of international law and a form of economic terrorism and their goal is to put maximum pressure on Iran’s civilian population,” it said.

Factories, including steel plants, are the main livelihood of millions of Iranians and the aggression’s goal of destroying them is a clear violation of Geneva Conventions and a war crime.

The organization called on the international community to break its silence on the US-Israeli aggression war crimes against Iran’s populace and hold the enemy accountable for its violation of human rights.

The US and Israeli armed forces launched their military aggression against Iran in late February by attacking 30 targets across Tehran, assassinating Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several senior Iranian officials.

Since then, Iranian armed forces have retaliated swiftly by launching barrages of missiles and drones at Israelioccupied territories as well as US bases across the region.

Iranian officials say targeting US military bases in the region constitutes “legitimate selfdefense.”

Referring to Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, they say Iran has the legal right to defend itself against “acts of aggression” by the US or the Israeli regime.

MA