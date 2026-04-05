Trump threatens ‘hell’ as Iran maintains control of the Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN - President Donald Trump has once again threatened Iran with severe retaliation, warning in a Truth Social post that Iran would “be living in Hell” if it did not comply with US demands regarding the Strait of Hormuz — a strategic waterway critical for global oil shipments.

In the post, Trump labeled potential future strikes as “Power Plant Day” and “Bridge Day” in Iran, suggesting attacks on key infrastructure if the strait remains closed or restricted.

Just two days ago, Trump gave Iran a 48‑hour ultimatum to either open the Strait of Hormuz or accept what he described as “all Hell” raining down on the country. The deadline stems from a 10‑day warning he had issued earlier, demanding Tehran fully reopen the strait and make a deal with the US.

Tehran, however, has rejected Trump’s threats and insists that the Strait of Hormuz is open to all nations except Iran’s enemies and those aligned against it, asserting its control is lawful and sovereign. Iranian officials have publicly condemned the US ultimatum as “unbalanced and foolish,” and some have warned against attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure, suggesting harsher retaliation would follow any strike on vital facilities.

Despite Trump’s aggressive rhetoric, Iranian authorities maintain that they are not restricting innocent commercial traffic and are committed to regional maritime stability. They also emphasize that any escalation would be a direct response to overt US actions against Iranian infrastructure — not a choice initiated by Tehran.



