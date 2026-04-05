New narrative translation of Quran unveiled

TEHRAN – The Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Seyyed Abbas Salehi, unveiled the narrative translation of the Holy Quran, drawing from the narrations of Ahl al-Bayt (AS), authored by Alireza Barazesh.

This distinctive translation by Barazesh, aimed at youth and presented in a simple and accessible language, was initially planned to be unveiled at the International Holy Quran Exhibition. However, due to existing circumstances, it was launched during a meeting on Saturday, IRNA reported.

Ahl al-Bayt is an Arabic term, which literally means members of a household or a family. In Islamic terminology, it is applied to some members of the family of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The term Ahl al-Bayt (AS) have appeared in hadiths in different context; however, in Shi'a literature, it is used to refer to Imam Ali (AS), Hazrat Fatima (SA), Imam Hassan (AS) and Imam Husayn (AS) and the other nine infallible Imams (AS).

The Qur'an has used this term in some verses. The Prophet (PBUH) has stated the high position of Ahl al-Bayt in Islam in some Hadiths.

From the Shi'a point of view, Ahl al-Bayt (AS) have a pivotal position in religion. They are infallible and superior to all other companions of the Prophet (PBUH) in regards to piety and other virtues.

According to the Shi'a teachings, Ahl al-Bayt (AS) have guardianship and leadership upon Muslims and Muslims regard them as their authorities and refer to them in their religious matters.

Barazesh, a writer and researcher in the field of Quran and Hadith, holds a Master's degree in Quran and Hadith from the University of Tehran.

He has numerous publications, including “A Guide to Studies and Research” in two volumes, “Prayers from the Perspective of the Supreme Leader,” “The Loving Hafiz” (Divine Love from Hafiz's Perspective), and “The Loving Jurist” (Divine Love from Imam Khomeini's Perspective). He was also the recipient of the Book of the Year award in Iran during its seventh edition.

The 18-volume series “Ahl al-Bayt (AS) Interpretation” is another of his works, compiled and authored in 12,380 pages, containing 27,700 hadiths from credible Shia sources.

The dispersion of interpretive narrations across various books, including both interpretive and hadith collections, coupled with the incompleteness of existing interpretive hadith books, motivated the author to compile and translate a comprehensive collection of different interpretive narrations. This book aims to serve as a valuable resource for researchers and enthusiasts in this field.

He has served in various positions, including the CEO of Iran Book and Literature House, director general of Centers and Cultural Relations of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Deputy Minister of Culture for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, head of the Central Library and Documentation Center of Astan Quds Razavi, head of the Cultural and Research Institute of the Islamic Revolution, director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting channels 1 and 2, and head of Amir Kabir Publications Institute. He has also served as a religious expert and consultant for several television series.

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