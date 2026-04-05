TEHRAN – The Trump administration's search for the crew of an F-15, stranded in Iranian territory after their aircraft was downed by Iranian air defense, appeared to conclude on Sunday, amidst widespread skepticism regarding the American narrative of the operation's success and execution.

In a social media post, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a lengthy statement about finding the second airman, asserting he was located a day after the fighter jet's ejected pilot had been found. In the same statement, he first claimed the newly found airman was injured, then later contradicted himself by stating no one had been wounded. He also seemed to imply there had been no equipment loss.

Trump's narrative was then parroted by many of his officials, including his vice president and press secretary, who portrayed the saga as an unprecedentedly successful "rescue operation" and a sign that the U.S. does not leave its "brave" soldiers behind. Washington has primarily targeted civilian infrastructure since commencing its war against Iran on February 28. In its opening strikes, the U.S. bombed a girls' school in southern Iran, killing all 175 elementary students and teachers.



The two airmen are believed to have ejected in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, a southern Iranian province – a mountainous, sparsely populated region with a large nomadic population and few air defense systems.

U.S. officials have not addressed the clear loss of equipment in the operation, and their claims about a lack of casualties have come under doubt.

Footage captured by civilians or military personnel and published by Iranian media on the first day of the search efforts showed two Pave Hawk helicopters deployed to find the stranded crew emitting smoke as they moved towards Iran's western borders. Further losses were reported on the second day. Iran's military announced that two American C-130 Hercules transport planes, one additional military helicopter, and two MQ-9 drones were downed in southern Isfahan and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad on Sunday.

U.S. media has presented an almost fantastical narrative to explain these losses. It has only addressed the loss of the two C-130s, claiming American forces deliberately destroyed them after they became stuck in "mud" and were disabled. However, photos published by Iran's military show the wreckage of the downed aircraft on dry and hard ground. The damage pattern evident in the photos also points to an interception: the propellers are bent and twisted, indicating high RPM rotation at the moment of severe impact, and the unscattered debris suggests in-flight destruction rather than a stationary crash.

Iran has not confirmed if the two original airmen were found by the U.S., or how many casualties the U.S. has incurred in its bid to find the ejected crew.

The recent U.S. losses come despite repeated claims by Trump and his officials over the past 37 days that they have decimated the Iranian military. In addition to their impressive interceptions, Iranian forces have been launching multiple daily waves of attacks against U.S. bases in the Persian Gulf and Israeli positions in the occupied territories; the offensive is now approaching its 100th wave of strikes.

Analysts argue that the Trump administration has underestimated Iran’s military prowess from the outset. In speeches addressing the conflict, the U.S. President admitted he did not anticipate that Iran would target American bases in Persian Gulf countries if attacked, despite Tehran's repeated warnings to that effect. Trump also reportedly believed Iran would be unable to restrict navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, assuming his primary objective—toppling the Islamic Republic—would be realized within days of the assassination of Iran's Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who has since been succeeded by his son.

Analysts have told the Tehran Times that the most significant obstacle preventing Trump from claiming victory and exiting his unsuccessful and unpopular war is the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran currently permits only non-hostile vessels to transit the waterway, through which over 20% of the world’s energy flowed before the war. This has caused energy and grocery costs to skyrocket across the Western world, including the United States, where gas prices have risen by at least one dollar per gallon in the last month alone. The worsening economic strain is expected to damage the Republican Party's prospects in the upcoming midterm elections. Furthermore, the possibility of Trump’s impeachment looms if Democrats secure a majority in Congress—a prospect that grows more likely as the war drags on.

Iran has vowed to ramp up pressure should Trump further escalate tensions and follow through on his repeated threats to strike Iranian energy infrastructure. Tehran is expected not only to reciprocate in kind by targeting the more limited energy infrastructure of Israel and cooperating Persian Gulf states but also to replicate its Hormuz blockade in the Bab-el-Mandab Strait via its powerful Yemeni allies. Such a move would trigger even sharper increases in global energy prices.

