Iran to launch campaign to restore war-damaged heritage sites

TEHRAN – Iran’s minister of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts said on Saturday that plans are underway to invite restoration experts and Iranians living abroad to help repair historical sites damaged during the recent war with the United States and Israel, with work to begin after the conflict ends.

Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri told IRNA that a national and international campaign would be launched to draw on the expertise of restoration specialists inside and outside the country to restore damaged heritage sites.

“The restoration process will begin immediately after the end of the war,” he said.

Salehi-Amiri said initial steps have included documenting damage to historical buildings through photos and videos by teams across the country, with the aim of sharing evidence with international bodies.

He outlined a four-stage process consisting of documenting damage, estimating losses, studying restoration methods, and securing funding and implementation, adding that the process is ongoing.

The minister condemned attacks by what he described as a U.S.-Israeli coalition on cultural heritage and said Iran would pursue legal action internationally.

“In the next stage, legal measures will be taken at the international level,” he said.

Salehi-Amiri said a meeting to organize the campaign would be held on May 22 at the Saadabad Cultural and Historical Complex in Tehran. Separate groups would be formed to coordinate domestic restoration efforts and cooperation with Iranians abroad, he added.

He said a number of restoration professionals had already been invited to participate during a ceremony on Saturday honoring leading restorers and artisans.

Preliminary estimates indicate that more than 140 historical buildings have been damaged, he said.

AM