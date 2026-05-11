Iran’s ambassador to China: Tehran backs Xi Jinping’s four-point Middle East peace plan

TEHRAN - Iran’s ambassador to China said on Monday that Tehran supports President Xi Jinping’s four-point Middle East peace initiative aimed at promoting regional stability and cooperation.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced its readiness to support the four-point plan proposed by the Chinese president, aimed at establishing sustainable security and shared development in the Persian Gulf region,” Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said in a post on X.

He stressed that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized Iran’s support for Xi’s proposal during his recent trip to China.

Araghchi paid an official visit to China last week, where he met with senior officials, including his counterpart Wang Yi. Araghchi pointed out that Iran briefs China on its negotiations with the United States and regards Beijing as a trustworthy strategic partner.

President Xi proposed the four-point plan in mid-April. It puts emphasis on peaceful coexistence, respect for sovereignty, adherence to international law, and the coordination of development and security.

The move followed a joint US and Israeli war on Iran that began on February 28. The April 8 ceasefire paused the conflict, but talks failed to bring a permanent end to the conflict. On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei criticized the US for rejecting Iran’s latest peace offer. He said the United States continues to insist on “unreasonable demands” shaped by Israel.