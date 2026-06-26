Mexican ambassador in Tehran honored for hosting Iran national football team

TEHRAN - Players from Iranian football clubs Esteghlal, Persepolis, and Zob Ahan expressed their appreciation to Guillermo Alejandro Puente Ordorica, the Ambassador of the United Mexican States to Iran, for Mexico's generous hospitality toward Iran's national football team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The ambassador, accompanied by his family and members of the diplomatic corps, joined Iranian fans in Tehran to watch the Group G World Cup match between Iran and Belgium.

In a symbolic gesture of gratitude, Aref Gholami (Esteghlal), Mohammad Khodabandelou (Persepolis), and Shayan Mosleh, captain of Zob Ahan, presented the ambassador with a signed No. 10 Iran national team jersey in recognition of the warm welcome and generous support extended by the Mexican government and people to Team Melli throughout the tournament.

The gathering, held at Hadish Mall in Tehran, brought together sports figures, cultural personalities, and Iranian football supporters in a friendly atmosphere. Ambassador Puente Ordorica attended the event as the guest of honor and in his capacity as Dean of the Latin American Ambassadors' Group.

Also in attendance were José Rafael Silva Aponte, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and Ramón Alberto Moncada Colindres, Ambassador of the Republic of Nicaragua, along with members of their diplomatic missions in Tehran. The diplomats enthusiastically watched the entertaining match between Iran and Belgium before spending several hours after the final whistle interacting with Iranian fans.

The event celebrated Iran's impressive performance against Belgium and highlighted the role of sport in strengthening international friendship and cultural exchange.