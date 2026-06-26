Iran, Asia-Pacific willing to expand cooperation, exchange of experience in smart customs

TEHRAN- The Head of Iran's Customs and the Head of the Asia-Pacific Regional Office for Capacity Building met and held talks on the sidelines of the World Customs Organization Council Session on the topic of smart customs and digital transformation.

According to IRNA from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs, Foroud Asgari, Deputy Minister of Economy and Head of Iran's Customs, met with Jun Tajima, Head of the Asia-Pacific Regional Office for Capacity Building, and announced Iran's Customs readiness to increase cooperation in the field of training and experience exchange.

Asgari said in this meeting: Iran's Customs is interested in developing its cooperation with the Asia-Pacific Regional Office for Capacity Building in areas such as smart customs, digital transformation, risk management, coordinated border management, and the Time Release Study (TRS).

Asgari, noting that Iran's Customs is implementing modernization and electronic transformation programs, stated: In this regard, we welcome providing more opportunities for the presence of Iran's customs experts in workshops, training courses, and regional professional development programs. He also emphasized holding virtual training courses and online capacity-building programs for Iran's customs staff with the aim of enabling a greater number of colleagues to benefit from the content of the training courses.

The Head of Iran's Customs appreciated the role of the Asia-Pacific Regional Office for Capacity Building in supporting customs administrations in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in the fields of capacity building, training, and developing regional cooperation.

In this meeting, the Head of the Asia-Pacific Regional Office for Capacity Building also announced his readiness for further cooperation with Iran's Customs in holding related training courses.

EF/MA