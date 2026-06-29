20th Cinema Verite unveils call for entries

TEHRAN- The Documentary & Experimental Film Center (DEFC) has officially unveiled the call for entries for the 20th edition of Iran International Documentary Film Festival “Cinema Verite”.

Scheduled to take place in November under the leadership of Secretary General Mohammad Hamidi Moghaddam, this edition is poised to serve as an intersection of artistic expression and social inquiry, Mehr reported.

This year’s edition aims to provide greater analytical depth than its predecessors, integrating specialized panels with elites, filmmakers, and researchers to explore the influence of national and global crises on the language of documentary cinema, with a particular emphasis on the historic, truth-bearing role of filmmakers during the Ramadan War, the report added.

The festival’s structural framework is expansive, featuring a diverse array of competitive sections. The National Competition will highlight creative Iranian works that explore the intricate layers of contemporary life, while the prestigious Shahid Avini Award continues its tradition of honoring films that embody the spiritual and humanistic values of resistance and justice.

Furthermore, a dedicated competitive section titled "Iran" will focus on national narratives of resilience, and a separate Student Film Competition will seek to identify and support emerging talents who bring a fresh, innovative perspective to the cinematic medium.

On a global scale, the International Competition acts as a mirror to world cinema, providing a multi-vocal platform for narratives that engage with the complexities of human existence across various cultural and linguistic landscapes. This section is dedicated to works that address global humanitarian, social, and environmental crises through the lens of justice and freedom.

Complementing these competitions, the international non-competitive program will offer a curated look at global cinema, including a special focus on the documentary landscape of Spain, portraits of influential personalities, and Realism films that dissect significant historical and geopolitical events.

Beyond the screen, the festival will extend its reach through the "Documentary Gaze" photography competition, an interdisciplinary project that challenges photographers to move beyond the single image and create narrative "frame sequences" that can inspire the documentary filmmaking process. This intellectual rigor is further supported by a series of research and educational events, including specialized workshops, interdisciplinary panels, and the "DocTalks" forum, which facilitates a direct dialogue between filmmakers and critics.

The window for participation opens on July 11, with online registration and the uploading of works commencing on that date. The submission period will remain open until September 5. As it enters its second decade, Cinema Verité remains committed to welcoming creative and form-breaking voices, aspiring to reflect a free and honorable Iran through the pursuit of cinematic truth.

SAB/

