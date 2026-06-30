Tehran to host 13th FIRA CUP Open Competition

TEHRAN – The 13th edition of the Federation of International RoboSports Association (FIRA) Open Competition is scheduled to be held from July 17 to 24 in Tehran.

Amirkabir University of Technology will host the event for students studying at school and university, bringing together elites, researchers, and those interested in the robotics sector, ISNA reported.

Featuring diverse leagues with international standards, FIRA CUP will serve as a competitive platform for participants to showcase their capabilities in designing, building, and implementing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms in smart robots. However, the main objective is not holding a competition, but developing a sustainable ecosystem for the growth of robotics startups and strengthening AI infrastructure in the country.

As AI has become one of the main drivers of industrial transformation in the world, holding such events would play an important role in enhancing the scientific and technological status of the country at the international level. The FIRA CUP is not just a technical competition, but a platform for the younger generation and experts to exchange knowledge in the field of robotics.

This year's competition involves three parts. The school students’ section aims to identify top talents and direct them towards science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. The university students’ section focuses on advanced research and the development of smart systems, and the commercialization section seeks to connect technological ideas with industries, investors, and markets.

Iranians shine at FIRA RoboWorld Cup contest

The robotics and earth science teams of Iran won different awards at the Federation of International RoboSports Association (FIRA).

The robotics team that participated in the FIRA 2025 World Robotics and AI Competition in Daegu, South Korea, managed to win 11 awards.

FIRA RoboWorld Cup and Summit 2025 was held from August 11 to 15. The game was held in 46 events in four leagues, including the “Sports League,” an autonomous robot for bipedal walking, the “Challenge League,” such as autonomous vehicles and start-up competitions, the “Air League” such as indoor disaster rescue racing using drones, and the “Youth League,” a youth creative task.

The Iranian delegations won five championships in the Air League and Sport League (students under the age of 19), as well as Challenge and Youth League. They secured four runner-up positions and two third-places in autonomous vehicles, youth creative task, and the Sport League.

The FIRA RoboWorld Cup and Summit, which marked its 30th anniversary this year, competed with 900 robot prospects from 17 countries around the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Russia, China, Taiwan, Iran, and Brazil.

On the 14th, a ‘summit’ event was held, involving 250 domestic and foreign robot researchers and students, to discuss robot and AI-related policies and international technical standards.

The Iranian teams participating in the 2024 World Robotics and Artificial Intelligence FIRA won 9 championships, achieved 7 runner-up positions, and secured third place in these competitions.

FIRA RoboWorld Cup Open and Summits are held in one of the member countries of this federation with the aim of encouraging the younger generation and industry to focus more on robotics and artificial intelligence. The event has led to an increase in interest in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence among young people.

MT/MG