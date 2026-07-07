The tide of mourners reaches Qom

Tehran - Millions of grief-stricken mourners from across Iran and beyond converged on the holy city of Qom on Tuesday to bid farewell to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in a majestic display of national unity, unwavering loyalty, and steadfast commitment to the path he championed throughout more than three decades of leadership.

The sacred city, home to Iran's most prestigious Islamic seminaries and revered as one of the spiritual centers of the Shiite world, witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of devotion as pilgrims, religious scholars, senior clerics, government officials, military commanders, and ordinary people filled every corner of the Holy Jamkaran Mosque and its surrounding boulevards long before dawn.

Mourners had begun arriving in Qom since Monday afternoon from every province of the country, many traveling throughout the night by bus, private vehicles, and on foot to participate in the historic farewell. By sunrise, the mosque's courtyards, prayer halls, rooftops, and surrounding streets had become an ocean of black-clad mourners united in grief over the martyrdom of the Leader, who was assassinated on the first day of the joint US-Israeli aggression against Iran on February 28.

The city came to a virtual standstill as endless streams of pilgrims continued to pour into Qom from every direction. Religious seminaries, mosques, schools, and public buildings opened their doors to accommodate the influx of visitors, while thousands of volunteers worked through the night preparing reception centers and service stations for the unprecedented gathering.

Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli led the funeral prayers before a congregation of millions, joined by eminent religious authorities, seminary scholars, senior government officials, commanders of the Armed Forces, representatives of resistance movements, and delegations from across the region, all paying tribute to a Leader whose lifelong struggle was dedicated to defending Islam, justice, and the dignity of the Muslim Ummah.



Following the prayers, the funeral cortege embarked on its solemn journey from the Holy Jamkaran Mosque toward the revered Shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masumeh (SA), transforming the several-kilometer route into a sea of humanity. Millions accompanied the procession on foot, reciting verses of the Holy Quran, mourning elegies, and prayers while renewing their pledge to remain faithful to the ideals for which Ayatollah Khamenei devoted his life.

The streets of Qom were draped in black mourning banners alongside Iran’s flags and crimson banners symbolizing the enduring path of martyrdom and the sacred duty of seeking justice for the blood of the martyrs. Giant portraits of Ayatollah Khamenei overlooked the procession.

Throughout the procession, chants of "Labbaik Ya Khamenei," "Death to America," and "Death to Israel" reverberated through the city as mourners reaffirmed their commitment to the Leader's path of resistance and independence. Many participants also carried banners declaring that the martyrdom of the Leader would further strengthen the resolve of the Iranian nation in confronting oppression and foreign aggression.



Thousands of volunteers established service stations throughout the procession route, distributing food, drinking water, tea, and medical assistance to mourners despite the intense summer heat. Residents of Qom welcomed pilgrims into their homes, mosques, and religious schools, reflecting the city's longstanding tradition of hospitality toward visitors to its holy shrines.

The historic farewell in Qom represented far more than a funeral. It became a powerful manifestation of the profound bond between the Iranian nation and the martyred Leader, whose decades of steadfast leadership shaped the course of the Islamic Republic and inspired generations both inside Iran and beyond its borders.

Yet Tuesday's ceremonies were only one chapter in a historic week of national mourning. They followed the unprecedented funeral rites held in Tehran, where millions of Iranians gathered in one of the largest public assemblies in the country's modern history. The funeral procession carried the flag-draped casket of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei alongside the coffins of members of his family who were martyred in the February 28 attack. Stretching for kilometers, the procession moved through central Tehran as mourners showered the cortege with flowers, recited verses from the Holy Quran, and chanted slogans pledging to preserve the path of the Islamic Revolution.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, senior military commanders, cabinet ministers, lawmakers, and prominent religious figures walked alongside ordinary citizens during the procession, underscoring the unity of the Iranian nation in the face of a criminal act of aggression.

The Tehran ceremonies had begun days earlier at Imam Khomeini Mosalla, where millions gathered to perform funeral prayers for the martyred Leader and his family.

Grand Ayatollah Ja’afar Sobhani led the funeral prayers before an immense congregation that included senior clerics, political leaders, military officials, foreign dignitaries, and representatives of resistance movements from across the region. The ceremony reflected the profound reverence in which Ayatollah Khamenei was held as both a religious authority and a statesman whose influence extended far beyond Iran's borders.

Among the most emotional moments of the Tehran ceremonies was the farewell to members of the Leader's family who lost their lives in the attack. The martyrdom of his relatives deeply moved mourners, who regarded the tragedy as further evidence of the brutality of the aggression against the Islamic Republic. Throughout the ceremonies, countless participants paused in silent prayer as the coffins passed before them, while many openly wept and offered condolences to the surviving members of the family.



Across the country, mosques, seminaries, universities, and public institutions held memorial ceremonies attended by millions of people. Black flags flew over government buildings and religious sites, while continuous recitations of the Holy Quran and mourning elegies echoed throughout cities and villages, reflecting the deep sense of loss felt by the Iranian nation.

The funeral ceremonies also drew an unprecedented international presence. Heads of state, senior government officials, parliamentary delegations, religious scholars, and representatives of international organizations traveled to Tehran to offer condolences and participate in the official mourning ceremonies. Their attendance highlighted the enduring regional and international stature of Ayatollah Khamenei and the failure of efforts to isolate the Islamic Republic diplomatically.

Delegations from neighboring countries, Asia, Eurasia, Africa, and Latin America joined the ceremonies alongside representatives of major regional organizations, demonstrating broad solidarity with Iran during its time of mourning. Officials said the extensive international participation reflected the respect commanded by the late Leader among nations that value independence, sovereignty, and resistance to foreign domination.

Iranian officials emphasized that while the assassination of the Leader represented one of the gravest challenges in the history of the Islamic Republic, it had also revealed the strength of the country's institutions and constitutional framework. The smooth continuation of government affairs, together with the orderly organization of nationwide funeral ceremonies, demonstrated the resilience and stability of the Islamic Republic despite the magnitude of the tragedy.

Analysts noted that the seamless transition of leadership and the unified appearance of the country's political, military, and religious leadership throughout the mourning period conveyed a clear message that attempts to undermine Iran's political system had failed. Rather than creating division, they said, the aggression had strengthened national solidarity and reinforced public support for the principles of the Islamic Revolution.

Officials repeatedly stressed that the massive public participation in the funeral ceremonies represented not only an expression of grief but also a renewed pledge to uphold the ideals of independence, justice, dignity, and resistance that Ayatollah Khamenei championed throughout his lifetime. Millions of Iranians, they said, transformed mourning into a demonstration of national resolve.

Following the ceremonies in Tehran and Qom, the funeral procession will continue beyond Iran's borders to the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, where millions of pilgrims are expected to participate in funeral processions and commemorative ceremonies at the shrines of Imam Ali (AS) and Imam Hussein (AS). Iraqi authorities have announced extensive preparations to accommodate the anticipated influx of mourners from across the region.

The final chapter of the historic farewell will take place in Mashhad, where Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will be laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), fulfilling his final wishes. The burial will conclude an extraordinary period of national mourning that united millions of Iranians in honoring a Leader whose life and martyrdom have left an enduring imprint on the Islamic Republic.

For those who filled the streets of Tehran and Qom, the funeral ceremonies represented far more than a farewell. They stood as a solemn renewal of allegiance to the ideals for which the martyred Leader devoted his life and ultimately embraced martyrdom. From the Holy Jamkaran Mosque to the Shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masumeh (SA), and from Tehran to Mashhad, the unprecedented gatherings sent a resounding message that the Iranian nation remains steadfast in its commitment to the path of the Islamic Revolution and is determined to preserve the legacy of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for generations to come.