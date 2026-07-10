Iran’s Moslehabadi joins CV Guaguas

TEHRAN – Spanish volleyball club CV Guaguas have completed the signing of Iranian middle blocker Alireza Moslehabadi Farahani.

Moslehabadi, 27, joins the Spanish side from Iran's Chadormalou Ardakan.

CV Guaguas are one of Spain's most prominent teams, having won the Spanish Volleyball Super League championship last season.

Club Voleibol Guaguas are the men's volleyball team from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, and stand among the elite of Spanish volleyball. The club have won the Superliga de Voleibol Masculina — the top men's volleyball championship in Spain — with a palmarès that includes 7 Superligas, 7 Copas del Rey, and 2 Supercopas de España.