Commemoration ceremonies continue to honor martyred Leader 

TEHRAN - People in Iran and several other countries continue to hold solemn mourning ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, marking a period of profound national grief and reflection.

As part of these widespread commemorations, a major ceremony for the martyred Leader was held on Monday, drawing vast crowds to the Golestan-e Shohada Husseinieh in the historic city of Isfahan. The event was attended by various segments of the public, local citizens, and prominent provincial officials who gathered to pay their respects and honor his legacy.

Simultaneously, another significant commemoration ceremony was held on Monday night at the holy Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, the final resting place of the late Leader. This gathering at the holy shrine held a particularly deep spiritual resonance, drawing massive crowds of pilgrims and residents from across Khorasan province. In Mashhad, the late Leader’s sons were present at the shrine, standing alongside high-ranking religious scholars and local officials to receive condolences from the sea of mourners gathered within the illuminated courtyards.

These concurrent gatherings in Isfahan and Mashhad reflect the broader, massive funeral and burial ceremonies that have gripped the nation over the past two weeks. Earlier this month, millions of mourners initially poured into the streets of Tehran for the primary funeral processions, creating an unprecedented sea of black as the public bid farewell to their longtime Leader. The ceremonies then extended across borders, with historic processions passing through the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala in Iraq, where millions of pilgrims lined the streets to offer prayers. The late Leader was ultimately laid to rest in a highly emotional burial ceremony at the holy Imam Reza Shrine on Thursday, an event that drew dignitaries from across the region and marked the conclusion of the official state mourning period.

Though the central burial has concluded, the atmosphere at both the Golestan-e Shohada Husseinieh in Isfahan and the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad demonstrated that the impact of his passing remains fresh. Inside the crowded halls and courtyards, the rhythmic chanting of traditional elegies filled the air as speakers recounted Ayatollah Khamenei's decades-long leadership and emphasized the themes of resilience, spiritual steadfastness, and unity moving forward. For the provincial officials and everyday citizens packed into these sacred spaces alongside the late Leader’s family, the concurrent ceremonies served as both a deeply personal farewell and a collective pledge of continuity during a momentous transition for the country. Ayatollah Khamenei was assassinated on the first day of the US and Israeli war on February 28.