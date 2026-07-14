Iran learn fate at 2026 Asian Men’s Youth Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran discovered their opponents at the 11th AHF Asian Men’s Youth (U19) Handball Championship.

The draw ceremony was held at the Headquarters of Jordan Handball Federation (JHF), Princess Sumaya Hall, Amman, in accordance with the AHF Regulations for Competition and Organization.

The championship, which will now be held from 20 to 31 August 2026 in Amman, Jordan, will be organized by the Jordan Handball Federation after being relocated from its original host city. The tournament will also serve as the Asian qualification event for the 12th IHF Men’s Youth (U19) Handball World Championship, with the top four (4) teams securing qualification for the global championship in 2027.

The eleven participating teams have been drawn into two preliminary round groups.

Group A: Japan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Chinese Taipei

Group B: Republic of Korea, Kuwait, Iran, Jordan, Syria, India