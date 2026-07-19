Former Barcelona talent Halilović near Persepolis switch

TEHRAN - Persepolis are closing in on the signing of former Barcelona midfielder Alen Halilović, with negotiations progressing positively between both parties.

The 30-year-old Croatian is currently a free agent after leaving Dutch side Fortuna Sittard, making him an attractive option for the Iranian giants ahead of the 2026/27 Persian Gulf Professional League season.

Halilović, once regarded as one of Europe's brightest young talents, rose to prominence at Dinamo Zagreb before joining Barcelona in 2014. Although he never fulfilled his early potential, he has gained valuable experience across Spain, Italy, England, Belgium, the Netherlands and Croatia.

Head coach Mehdi Tartar is determined to strengthen Persepolis' squad, and Halilović's creativity, vision and technical ability could add a new dimension to the club's midfield if the deal is completed.