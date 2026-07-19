Morteza Dehghan appointed as CEO of IAC

TEHRAN- By an order from the Minister of Transport and Urban Development, "Morteza Dehghan" has been appointed as Deputy Minister, a principal member of the Board of Directors, and the CEO of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company (IAC) for a two-year term.

According to a report by Mehr News Agency, based on an announcement from the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, the Minister of Transport and Urban Development, appointed "Morteza Dehghan" as Deputy Minister, principal board member, and CEO of the company for two years.

In her decree addressed to Dehghan, Sadegh emphasized the importance of drawing on the experiences and knowledge of colleagues and prioritizing the general policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Vision Document, the Seventh National Development Plan, as well as the stated goals of the 14th administration regarding national unity within the framework of laws and regulations.

This decree, issued in consideration of Morteza Dehghan's commitment, experience, and valuable managerial track record and in implementation of the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Assembly of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company, calls upon the CEO to prioritize the following axes through collaboration with other relevant specialized sectors within the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, alongside carrying out approved duties and obligations:

· Updating communications, navigation, and surveillance equipment and technologies through diligent follow-up and maximum utilization of domestic technical expertise;

· Developing skills and improving working conditions for specialized human resources as the company's greatest and most valuable asset;

· Creating new sources of sustainable revenue, enhancing competitiveness, and increasing the company's share in the regional navigation market by boosting air traffic and innovating in services;

· Encouraging and incentivizing the private and non-governmental sectors in the development of airports by facilitating investment and providing legal incentives and privileges.

EF/MA