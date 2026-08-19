MAGA stands for “Make America Grotesque Again”

NORTH CAROLINA - A university town in central North Carolina not too far from Washington is a fair place to get a read on the U.S. zeitgeist, especially since Trump began a grotesque kinetic war on Iran on February 28th.

The U.S has become, especially now, a faltering beast of warring Hell and has moved itself parsecs away from health in every respect. This is the general consensus among friends here in central North Carolina who met recently for a birthday party for a lady just turned 80 who was for decades a somewhat famous yoga teacher and health advisor. And there are others, a lady who lives on a small farm and tries to tend an ailing adult son who has lost his way, a male farmer who grows food for the needy on his spread, a well informed intellectual of 79 who shares observations. No one is immune to hardships and discussions of such have been some kind of very modest salve among friends.

It is not extreme to say that the Trump Administration and its supporters in Washington including many in Congress and elsewhere are wrecking whatever was vital and decent about American governance through both its foreign and domestic policies. Humanity must shake itself free of the U.S.-Israeli empire above all. It simply must and Iran, to many educated and empathetic Americans is leading the way. Some imagine the U.S. “empire” will not survive much longer. We already believe Zionism cannot. Many here are eager to read histories of this time in 15 years when finally all will be clearly exposed.

The worst of policies or actions since 1945 certainly has been the war on Iran since late last February at the behest of the most despised country on earth, Israel. Those Americans here in N.C. who have not succumbed to propaganda feel that the U.S. has been occupied by demons in league with Israel, all of whom have been basking in corruptions so deep that they are dragging honest citizens down. One can start with Trump, a deluded narcissist. The latest scare tactic about “communism” harking back the 1950s and the McCarthy era has re-emerged, too. This is nothing but an effort to ensure a status quo around capitalism which has not aided most Americans in its current iteration.

On August 14th, for example, Trump declared the Strait of Hormuz would soon become U.S. territory! Then it was claimed the statement was a joke, however callous. Of course that’s not going to happen. Throw whatever descriptive words at the U.S. President one wants, but the most apt that comes to mind is a dangerous LUNATIC who is looking for ways to stay in the White House indefinitely. Doctors have said Trump is mentally and physically ill. Some doctors have said he may die soon…optimistically… while Navy sailors rot on the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier near Iran die in rage fights on board amid suicidal impulses among sailors. Mutiny hovers over the ship. Mutiny hovers over the U.S. military. Mutiny could hover over the entire country.

One can identify Washington’s ailments. They are primarily four. Hubris, Stupidity, Greed and Arrogance often since the last World War. One hardly needs to explain these problems. These Four Horsemen of an Apocalypse have spawned the likelihood of economic and monetary collapse during the decade ahead atop $40 trillion in debt, which expands exponentially by the month.

And all this idiocy was building as far back as 1953 when the CIA and British intelligence overthrew the democratically elected Muhammad Mossadegh and installed the poisonous Pahlavi puppet regime in Iran. That occurred largely because Iran was and remains rich in resources jealously coveted by the U.S. and other so-called Western allies. That Pahlavi regime was overthrown in 1979 by the revolution in Iran and ever since, friends here in the Carolinas have witnessed U.S. and Western assaults on Iran’s independence and sovereignty. Smart Americans, despite the propaganda thrown at us, DO recognize this if that is any relief for Iranians especially since February 28th.

As for the Zionist Colony which has had a grip on U.S. foreign policy and corrupted it with all sorts of chicanery, including a grip on the sordid Epstein files as a bribery tool, there is one quote that stands out, delivered by a French-Lebanese banker and commentator named Michel Chiha on December 5th in 1947. Few have been so prescient as Chiha when he stated this in 1947: “The recent decision to partition Palestine with the creation of a Jewish State will prove to be the worse universal error ever committed. What appears to be a seemingly small act will have the most unexpected consequences and it is by no means an exaggeration to say that this little affair will shake the entire world to its core….”

The expected core shaking is happening right now as Trump abandoned campaign promises made before his second election to the presidency, fooling the American people who voted for him after Joe Biden made messes supporting the Zionist genocide and amplifying the conflict in Ukraine.

It is becoming obvious that Trump’s primary aim all along even during his first term and now has been quite simply to give the Zionists whatever they wanted, neglecting relief for the American people (on issues like affordable healthcare to name one) who are drowning in a spew of criminality in Washington. MAGA stands, but it stands for “Make America Grotesque Again”. And the “grotesque” part has been accomplished while sorry consequences have just begun unfolding for most American citizens…but not the billionaire class supporting a POTUS who will be remembered for plunder, rapine of minors, immorality and corruption on a scale that dwarfs the misdeeds of previous lousy U.S. political leaders. Meanwhile China enjoys a growing world economic hegemony, has saved a million Chinese from abject poverty precisely by NOT engaging in wars for decades.