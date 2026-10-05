Morteza Sharifi set to join Chinese club Hubei Baoding

TEHRAN - Iranian volleyball international Morteza Sharifi is set to continue his club career in China after agreeing to join Hubei Baoding.

The experienced outside hitter will bring his international experience and attacking ability to the Chinese side as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Sharifi has established himself as one of Iran’s prominent volleyball players, representing the national team in major international competitions.

His move to Hubei Baoding marks another chapter in his career and gives the Iranian star an opportunity to experience Chinese club volleyball.