New horizons open for Iran-Afghanistan economic co-op during Iran’s trade delegation’s trip to Kabul

TEHRAN- During the trip of a trade delegation from the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), led by Ghadir Qiyafeh, Vice President of the Chamber, to Kabul, the capacities for Iran-Afghanistan cooperation in mining and mineral industries, agriculture and conversion industries, technology transfer, and the creation of production and processing chains were examined.

Meetings with Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, and Haji Akhtar Mohammad Mohammadi, First Deputy of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Agricultural and Livestock Production, along with participation in the Fifth Abu Hanifa International Exhibition and B2B negotiations between Iranian and Afghan traders, formed the main axes of this trip.

Iran-Afghanistan cooperation in mining, mineral industries emphasized

Ghadir Qiyafeh, Vice President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, during the trip to Kabul at the head of a trade delegation, in a meeting with Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, referred to Afghanistan’s mineral capacities and emphasized the development of Iran-Afghanistan cooperation in mining and mineral industries.

Azizi, referring to the issue of mining machinery, welcomed the expansion of relations and economic cooperation with Iran.

In this meeting, attended by Hamed Asgari, Deputy for International Affairs of the Iran Chamber; Mahmoud Omati, Vice President of the Mashhad Chamber; Hossein Beykzadeh, Vice President of the Karaj Chamber; Arash Alavi, member of the Board of Representatives of the Iran and Kerman Chamber; and Mohsen Amini, member of the Food Industry Committee and member of the Board of Representatives of the Iran Chamber, the capacities for economic cooperation between the two countries were examined.

Ghadir Qiyafeh, Vice President of the Iran Chamber, considering Afghanistan’s mineral capacities, emphasized the necessity of strengthening interactions and developing cooperation between the economic actors of the two countries in mining and mineral industries, and considered the existing capacities in this sector as a basis for expanding Iran-Afghanistan economic cooperation.

Then Nooruddin Azizi, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, referring to the issue of mining machinery, emphasized the importance of cooperation in this area and welcomed the development of relations and expansion of economic cooperation between Afghanistan and Iran.

In this meeting, emphasis was also placed on using existing capacities to deepen economic relations and develop private sector cooperation between the two countries, especially in mining and mineral industries.

At the meeting of the Vice President of the Iran Chamber with the First Deputy of Afghanistan’s Agriculture Chamber, it was raised:

Ghadir Qiyafeh, Vice President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, met with Haji Akhtar Mohammad Mohammadi, First Deputy of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Agricultural and Livestock Production, and discussed the capacities for developing economic and agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

In this meeting, Mahmoud Siyadat, President of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber; Kamaluddin Tawhid, President of the Afghanistan-Iran Joint Chamber of Commerce; Mohsen Amini, member of the Food Industry Committee of the Iran Chamber; and Ali Asghar Beigi, Vice President of the Yazd Chamber; a number of representatives of Iran’s parliament; and members of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Agricultural and Livestock Production were present.

Ghadir Qiyafeh, Vice President of the Iran Chamber, referring to existing capacities in Afghanistan’s agriculture and livestock sector and the country’s need for technology and production inputs, emphasized the readiness of Iran’s private sector to develop cooperation, transfer technology, and use joint capacities.

The head of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Agricultural and Livestock Production also emphasized the development of economic and trade relations with Iran and focused on expanding cooperation between the two chambers and using the private sector capacities of both countries.

Later in this meeting, Mahmoud Siyadat, President of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber, referring to Afghanistan’s high capacity in agriculture and livestock, proposed the development of technical cooperation, technology transfer, and the creation of production and processing chains.

He also emphasized increasing imports from Afghanistan and said: “These imports can be developed with a focus on goods needed by Iran, including oilseeds, animal feed, and legumes.”

The President of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber, referring to measures taken in agriculture and pest control, including sending specialized teams to Afghanistan, considered cooperation capacity broad in sectors such as industrial livestock farming, poultry farming, production and processing of agricultural products, and related industries, and emphasized the need for greater support and organization to activate these capacities.

Focus on Afghanistan’s capacities in agricultural processing and conversion industries required

Ghadir Qiyafeh, Vice President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, on the sidelines of the Fifth Abu Hanifa International Exhibition of Afghanistan and at the B2B negotiations ceremony of traders and economic actors of Iran and Afghanistan, emphasizing the extensive economic capacities of the two countries, said: “Iran’s view of Afghanistan should not be merely as a market for supplying Iranian goods; rather, it should move toward joint investments.”

At this ceremony, Ghadir Qiyafeh, Vice President of the Iran Chamber, referring to the extensive presence of Iranian companies and firms in this year’s exhibition, stated: “Last year, when I came to Afghanistan to attend the Abu Hanifa Exhibition, I did not witness such a crowd and welcome from the economic actors of the two countries, but this year, with the efforts of the Iranian chambers and the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, the presence of Iranian companies and firms has increased, and the level of the exhibition has significantly differed from last year.”

He thanked the Afghan side for hosting and planning, and added: “Alongside the historical, civilizational, and cultural ties between Iran and Afghanistan, there are serious fields for activity, joint investment, and trade exchanges between the two countries.”

The Vice President of the Iran Chamber continued: “In recent years, Iranian industrial goods in various fields, including electricity, energy, oil, petrochemical materials, and conversion industries, have been used in Afghanistan, and this shows that Iranian goods, industry, and firms are present in Afghanistan’s economy.”

Qiyafeh considered one of the important obstacles to developing economic relations between the two countries to be the issue of financial, monetary, and banking exchanges and said: “Part of the obstacles exists on the Iranian side and part on the Afghan side, and one of the serious obstacles is the issue of financial and banking exchanges.”

The Vice President of the Iran Chamber expressed hope that with follow-up by friends in the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment and given the promises made by Afghan authorities, in the future we will witness the establishment of a branch or representation of one of the Iranian banks in Afghanistan’s capital and, in return, the establishment of a branch of an Afghan bank in Iran, so that monetary and financial exchanges between the two countries are facilitated.

The Vice President of the Iran Chamber, emphasizing the need to change the view toward economic relations between the two countries, said: “We should not see Afghanistan only as a susceptible market for Iranian goods; our view should be toward joint investments, because joint investment can also guarantee the future of exports.”

He considered Afghanistan’s capacities in processing and conversion industries, especially agricultural conversion industries, significant and added: “A significant part of Afghanistan’s economy depends on agriculture, and this sector can be a suitable ground for developing joint cooperation.”

Qiyafeh also referred to the development of Afghanistan’s steel industry and said: “Today, steel production and melting factories have been established in Afghanistan and supply part of the country’s needs, but there is still a broad field for technical and industrial cooperation between the two countries.”

The Vice President of the Iran Chamber called mining and mineral industries one of the attractive areas of cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan and said: “Afghanistan enjoys very extensive mineral capacities, and in a correct expression, many elements of the periodic table exist in this country.”

He continued: “Iranian companies, with the experience and technical knowledge gained over several decades, can be present in this sector in Afghanistan. This cooperation can begin with exploration and continue through extraction, processing, and production of the final product.”

Qiyafeh, emphasizing that the development of mining and mineral industries requires the provision of necessary infrastructure, added: “If mining and mineral industries in Afghanistan are to develop with investment from other countries, especially Iran, the construction of new roads, development of railway lines, and establishment of power plant units are necessary.”

He said: “Solar, hydro, wind, and thermal power plants can help supply the energy infrastructure needed by this sector.”

Emphasis Qiyafeh, referring to the public ownership of mineral resources in Afghanistan, said: “Just as in Iran mines are recognized as public property and belong to all the Iranian nation, Afghanistan’s mineral resources also belong to the people of Afghanistan.”

He proposed: “Part of the minerals should first undergo primary processing inside Afghanistan, and from the revenue and profit obtained, processing capacities and industrial units should be developed.”

The Vice President of the Iran Chamber emphasized: “With the method adopted today, one cannot expect a serious transformation in Afghanistan’s mining sector in the near future, and it is necessary to plan for developing the value chain and processing of minerals inside the country.”

Readiness of Iranian companies for investment

Qiyafeh, referring to the presence of Iranian companies at the Fifth Abu Hanifa International Exhibition of Afghanistan, said: “Among the Iranian companies present at this exhibition, more than 10 groups are interested and ready to invest in Afghanistan, and some of them have announced their readiness to invest in conversion industries.”

Mahmoud Siyadat, President of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, emphasizing the existing capacities for developing economic cooperation between the two countries, said: “Afghanistan’s current conditions, especially continued security and industrial and production growth, have provided a suitable ground for entering a new phase of economic partnerships between Iran and Afghanistan.”

Making the remarks at the gathering held jointly by the joint chambers of commerce of Iran and Afghanistan, he focused on the sustainability of security and the continuation of Afghanistan’s industrial and production growth and spoke of readiness to enter a new phase of trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Mahmoud Siyadat, President of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber, referring to the presence of representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Parliament at this event, emphasized: “The presence of individuals who are influential in policymaking and policies related to Afghanistan and see the country’s conditions closely is valuable at this ceremony, and we hope their perceptions and views are considered in future policies and decisions.”

He continued: “I hope we enter a new phase of partnerships. The Iran Chamber made great efforts so that part of Iran’s capable economic forces attend this round of the Abu Hanifa Exhibition, so that Afghan economic actors become closely acquainted with these capacities and the path for more cooperation is paved.”

Siyadat also, referring to the presence of Afghan exhibitors at the exhibition, said: “For offering goods and services, this opportunity may be a unique opportunity, and I recommend they have a more active presence during the exhibition days.”

He added: “We have considered places for holding meetings and sessions, and we are ready to cooperate in legal and contractual areas.”

The President of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber, referring to the capacity of joint chambers and economic organizations of Afghanistan, said: “The Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber, the Afghanistan-Iran Joint Chamber, and Afghan economic organizations are three chambers at the head of which is the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, and these collections are ready to cooperate as wings of flight.”

Siyadat noted: “Fortunately, the will of the rulers of both countries is also on developing relations, and we hope this exhibition is the beginning of a new season for deeper, broader, and more lasting cooperation between the two countries.”

Referring to the ties between the Iranian and Afghan peoples, he said: “I don’t think we can find in the world two peoples and two countries with this level of closeness, affinity, and common roots that exist between Iran and Afghanistan.”

Alireza Beykdeli, Ambassador of Iran in Kabul, while attending the gathering of the joint chambers of commerce of Iran and Afghanistan, said: “Traders of the two countries, while trading and earning profit, bring closer the brotherly peoples of Iran and Afghanistan, who are truly one nation in two countries, and this approach will bless the wealth of all economic actors.”

Iran’s Ambassador in Kabul, referring to the transformation in economic cooperation between the two countries over the past two years, said: “During the two years I have been here, I have witnessed a transformation in the concept of economic cooperation. The day I came, most questions were about how to obtain a visa and how to see facilitation in this area, how to pass a container through the border, and how to access a company; but today conditions have changed greatly and we are witnessing a rise in the level of exchanges.”

He continued: “Today, trade elders talk about a pipeline for transferring crude oil to Afghanistan, a refinery, the Herat-Mazar-e-Sharif road, and the construction of a factory and kiln. Grand ideas are proposed; ideas worthy of two nations.”

Beykdeli, stating that good days await Iran-Afghanistan relations, said: “I thank all those who join hands in this path with good intentions, and I hope we witness an ever greater increase in the level of relations between the two countries.”

Turning neighborliness into economic partnership in Iran-Afghanistan relations needed

Following the dispatch of the Iran Chamber’s trade delegation headed by Ghadir Qiyafeh, Vice President of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, to Kabul, delegation members attended the opening ceremony of the Fifth Abu Hanifa International Exhibition.

Qiyafeh at this ceremony, emphasizing the capacities for economic cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan, considered the presence of economic actors at this event beyond an exhibition presence and said: “The presence of economic actors at this exhibition shows Afghanistan can be more than before at the center of regional economic cooperation and play a role as part of the region’s production, trade, transit, and investment network.”

Referring to the importance and position of the Abu Hanifa International Exhibition in the region, he stated: “The importance of this exhibition lies precisely in the point that joint investments can be formed here. An exhibition is not only a place for offering and introducing products; sometimes it can be a place where a new economic geography takes shape.”

The Vice President of the Iran Chamber continued: “The political geography of countries is known and fixed for all, but economic geography can be built; together and with our Afghan kin, we can define and rebuild this geography.”

Qiyafeh, stating that borders can become trade routes, said: “Borders can be turned from stopping points into trade routes, and neighborliness can be turned into partnership.”

Referring to the economic capacities of countries around Afghanistan, he added: “Countries around Afghanistan each possess part of an economic system. Some of these countries have different resources and capacities, and each has advantages. The important issue is that we can put all these advantages together.”

Qiyafeh, referring to the capacities for cooperation between the economic actors of Iran and Afghanistan, stated: “Today, Afghan and Iranian investors can together create an economic event. Iran has very good and successful experiences and knowledge in developing mines and also in agriculture.”

The Vice President of the Iran Chamber concluded: “As your Iranian brothers, we once again extend our hand for cooperation, and we hope next year when we attend this exhibition, we will witness investments coming to fruition and future horizons opening.”

Based on what was raised in these meetings and gatherings, the development of Iran-Afghanistan relations is no longer limited to the exchange of goods; rather, both sides emphasize joint investment, technology transfer, the creation of production and processing chains, the removal of financial and banking obstacles, and turning neighborliness into economic partnership. If this approach is realized, the Abu Hanifa Exhibition can become a starting point for shaping a new economic geography and more lasting cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries.