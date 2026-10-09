TEHRAN — Donald Trump has repeatedly shown his desperation to obtain the Nobel Peace Prize, but the Norwegian Nobel Committee handed it to the legal investigator who exposed Israeli genocide in Gaza.

On Friday, October 9, the committee announced that it awarded the 2026 prize to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, the 85-year-old South African jurist who led the United Nations commission documenting systemic war crimes by Israel against Palestinians.

The decision amounts to a direct rebuke to the American president, who spent months insisting that passing him over would discredit the committee.

Trump repeatedly touted his “diplomatic” record, claiming credit for ending regional conflicts while promoting normalization deals that sidelined Palestinian self-determination and advanced Washington’s regional agenda.

Yet his administration joined Israel in launching a war on Iran on February 28, while nuclear negotiations were underway.

The war has exacted a devastating civilian toll. The Minab school massacre, during which the U.S. killed at least 155 people, most of them children, stands as one of its deadliest episodes.

U.S. strikes also killed at least 21 civilians in Lamerd and killed five people and wounded 67 in a bombing near a wedding celebration in Kuhestak.

The Nobel Committee rejected Trump’s political pressure, choosing instead to honor a veteran anti-apartheid jurist whose work has challenged Israeli impunity and placed Washington’s support for its closest regional ally under renewed scrutiny.

In September 2025, Pillay’s UN commission published a definitive finding concluding that Israeli authorities and military forces had committed four acts of genocide in Gaza under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The report specifically cited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other high-ranking officials for incitement to genocide and weaponized starvation.

Pillay, a former judge on the International Criminal Court, has spent decades holding powerful states accountable, making her recognition a severe blow to Israeli impunity.

The award also highlights persistent efforts by the United States and Tel Aviv to dismantle international justice.

Washington has heavily sanctioned the International Criminal Court, while Israeli officials reject legal jurisdiction and dismiss evidence of their atrocities as fabrications.

Pillay’s win places those documented crimes back on the international agenda, even as American financial and military support for Israel’s genocidal war machine continues uninterrupted across the region.

Yet the Nobel Peace Prize itself has a controversial and deeply contradictory history. The Oslo committee has repeatedly bestowed its honors on Western warmongers and foreign proxies, from Henry Kissinger during American carpet bombings in Vietnam to Barack Obama during widespread drone warfare and sanctions targeting civilians.

Independent observers have long criticized this pattern, noting how the prize often bestows misplaced laurels on figures with blood on their hands to validate Western hegemony.