Martyr Leader’s “Cell No. 14” published in Armenian

TEHRAN – The Armenian translation of the book “Cell No. 14,” which is the autobiographical memoir of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was unveiled at the Faculty of Oriental Studies of Yerevan State University in Armenia on Friday.

Translated by Maryam Zazian, an Iranologist and translator, the book recounts Ayatollah Khamenei's memoirs from his years of struggle and imprisonment before the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, ISNA reported.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youth, Ahmad Donyamali, said that the book is an account of a journey that begins in a simple home and reaches the days when the history of Iran enters a new phase.

He noted that the significance of the book lies in its account of the distance between Ayatollah Khamenei’s youth and the figure who later played a decisive role in Iran’s political developments, and the years marked by “patience, solitude, choices, and paying the price.”

“The book takes readers back to a period when Ayatollah Khamenei’s future political standing had not yet taken shape; a time when study, literature, teaching, engagement with the people, and gradual involvement in social and political issues constituted a significant part of his life,” he added.

Donyamali also described “resistance to foreign domination” as one of the prominent themes in Martyr Leader’s political thought, saying that confronting global arrogance and supporting resistance movements had occupied a central place in his international policy.

In another part of his remarks, the minister said that within this framework of thought, acceptance of social, religious, and political differences within the country finds meaning alongside preserving independence and confronting attempts by foreign powers to impose their will.

In conclusion, Donyamali stressed the importance of expanding cultural relations between Iran and Armenia, expressing hope that the publication of the Armenian translation of this book would pave the way for greater mutual understanding between the two nations and the development of cooperation between universities and young people in the two countries.

In the book, the author skillfully transports readers to a tangible and realized space through simple yet comprehensive literature. The book's narrative is devoid of imposing or imaginative elements, resulting in a striking sense of concreteness and realization.

It is a remarkable saga of a young cleric blessed with an indomitable spirit who fights a dictatorial regime with his sermons and speeches as well as with his organizational abilities. He never loses hope despite being sent to prison and exile, and finally emerges victorious against all odds.

The book serves as a source of inspiration to all activists around the globe who are trying to bring about social and political change.

It also contains unpublished photos of the Leader, his father, and his children, in addition to a photo collection of paintings related to the topics in the book.

The book was first published in Arabic under the title "Indeed, with Patience Comes Victory" and was published in Persian as "The Heart's Blood That Turned to Ruby" in 2019.

Since then, the book has been translated into several languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Urdu, Bengali, and Chinese.

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred during US-Israeli airstrikes that targeted his office in central Tehran on February 28.

SS/SAB