Retail Banking and the Comprehensive Insurance Portfolio

Retail customers experience their financial needs as an interconnected whole. Savings, lending, payments, purchases, housing, mobility, healthcare, retirement, family protection and asset preservation are inseparable dimensions of everyday economic life.

Yet the provision of financial services in Iran remains largely divided between the banking network and the insurance industry. This institutional separation fragments the customer experience, increases the cost of searching for appropriate products and limits opportunities for banks to cultivate enduring financial relationships. Integrating retail banking with a comprehensive insurance portfolio offers a strategic opportunity to turn this fragmentation into a competitive advantage for the country’s banking sector.

The importance of this proposition has grown amid mounting pressure on household purchasing power, rising medical and repair costs, declining capacity to accumulate savings and increasing exposure to risks affecting household assets. In these circumstances, the economic value of insurance lies in the availability of a coordinated set of protections aligned with a customer’s financial position, banking relationships and evolving needs. Bank accounts, payment cards, loans, deposits, payment services and insurance coverage can be organised within a unified financial relationship. Cross-selling, however, creates meaningful value when the complementary product has a demonstrable economic connection to the customer’s primary financial need.

A customer financing a vehicle faces a different risk profile from one taking out a mortgage. A small-business owner has different protection requirements from a salaried employee, while an individual building long-term savings for a family may have a different capacity and motivation to purchase life insurance. An effective insurance portfolio must therefore go beyond a generic catalogue of policies distributed through bank branches. It should be designed around customers’ financial circumstances, behavioural patterns, exposure to risk and changing life-stage requirements.

This is where the Customer Risk Profile becomes strategically important. Banks possess valuable information about customers’ cash flows, lending arrangements, repayment behaviour, account balances, credit histories and financial interactions. Insurers, in turn, contribute specialised expertise in risk assessment, underwriting, pricing and claims management. Responsible integration of these complementary capabilities, subject to robust confidentiality, consent and data-protection safeguards, can support insurance propositions that are more closely aligned with individual needs and more technically grounded than standardised, undifferentiated offerings.

Such integration must not be mistaken for converting bank branches into insurance shops. When employees present customers with a list of policies without first establishing their needs, the result may be a short-term increase in sales accompanied by unsuitable coverage, customer dissatisfaction and reputational damage. A comprehensive insurance portfolio belongs within the operating model of retail banking itself, with distribution evolving from incidental product promotion into a structured, needs-based financial service.

Open Banking and InsurTech can facilitate this transition by enabling secure connections between financial and insurance services, supporting product comparison and creating a more coherent customer journey. Their contribution, however, depends on the quality of the underlying data, the interoperability of systems, the clarity of customer consent and the safeguards governing how personal information is used. Technology should make appropriate protection easier to obtain, not make the sale of unsuitable products easier to execute.

The policy direction of Iran’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance is particularly relevant to this agenda. At the unveiling of the insurance industry's Digital Economy Transformation Document, Seyed Ali Madanizadeh, Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, emphasised the importance of integrating the insurance industry into the country’s unified financial ecosystem. He also highlighted the sector’s capacity to support long-term investment and contribute to the reconstruction and modernisation of the economy.

This perspective deserves serious consideration because bank–insurer cooperation generates its greatest economic value when it moves beyond commercial agreements between individual institutions and becomes part of an integrated financial service for households. The Ministry’s emphasis on connecting insurance with the wider financial ecosystem provides an opportunity to reconsider the role of retail banking in the development of household protection. Banks, with their extensive customer relationships and established distribution networks, can improve access to insurance, while insurers contribute the technical capabilities required to assess, price and manage risk. Together, they can reduce distribution friction and expand insurance penetration through financial channels that customers already use.

The digital transformation agenda articulated by the head of the Central Insurance of Iran is closely aligned with this objective. At the same event, Mousa Rezaei stated that implementation of the insurance industry's digital transformation programme rests on three pillars: insurance companies, technology-sector participants and the supervisory authority. Data management and intelligent supervision were identified as important responsibilities within this programme.

These priorities are essential to the development of sustainable bancassurance. Without reliable data infrastructure, effective oversight and clear accountability, wider distribution may increase sales volumes without improving the suitability or quality of coverage. Iran’s banking network has considerable potential to distribute insurance products, but market expansion must be accompanied by rigorous sales-quality controls, transparent commission arrangements, meaningful product comparisons, customer satisfaction monitoring and continuous assessment of insurers’ solvency. Digital access should be matched by equally strong standards of consumer protection.

For banks, one of the principal economic advantages of a comprehensive insurance portfolio is the potential to increase Customer Lifetime Value (CLV), which measures the economic value of a customer relationship over the entire period of engagement with a financial institution. A customer who opens a payroll account or obtains a retail loan today may, over time, purchase motor, health, life, liability and property insurance, as well as products supporting long-term savings and retirement planning. With appropriate product design and customer engagement, the bank can progress from providing individual services to managing a durable financial relationship.

Insurers also stand to benefit. Access to established banking customer relationships can reduce acquisition costs, improve distribution efficiency and provide access to sizeable, identifiable customer segments. Yet these advantages must be balanced against the risks of excessive portfolio concentration. If a bank directs a substantial proportion of its customers towards a single insurer, commercial dependency and correlated exposure may develop. Insurer diversification, fair competition, financial-strength assessments and effective claims-quality monitoring should therefore form integral parts of the bancassurance operating model.

Segmentation is equally important. The insurance needs of a young employee differ from those of a family with children, a retiree, a shop owner or a mortgage borrower. Rather than offering identical products to every customer, retail banking should connect insurance propositions to meaningful financial events and changing household circumstances. A mortgage may create demand for property protection and outstanding-debt life insurance; vehicle financing may present an opportunity to structure appropriate motor and related liability coverage; and the establishment of a long-term savings relationship may create a suitable occasion to discuss life insurance and future financial security.

This approach could also support the development of life insurance, whose share of the Iranian insurance market has been identified as an area for policy attention. The Document on the Transformation of the People's Government previously included increasing the share of life insurance, expanding coverage for insurable assets, applying information technology to risk assessment and strengthening insurance supervision among its stated industry priorities. Embedding appropriate insurance propositions within retail banking can help translate these policy objectives into accessible services, provided that products remain affordable, transparent and suitable for their intended customers.

The strategic opportunity for Iran is therefore to move retail banking beyond the provision of credit and payment services towards the integrated management of household financial risks. Achieving this transition does not require banks, insurers and regulators to abandon their respective areas of expertise. It requires them to coordinate their capabilities within a customer-centred operating model, supported by sound product design, reliable data, actuarially appropriate pricing, competitive insurer participation and effective regulatory oversight.

With the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance advocating a more integrated financial ecosystem, and the Central Insurance of Iran advancing digital transformation, data governance and intelligent supervision, retail banking could become an important channel for expanding household insurance protection. The objective is to establish a financial relationship in which customers can manage a meaningful proportion of their economic risks alongside their everyday banking needs.

When supported by technically sound underwriting, responsible data governance, transparent distribution and effective consumer safeguards, a comprehensive insurance portfolio can become a core component of retail banking in Iran. Households would gain more accessible and better-coordinated protection; banks could develop more durable customer relationships and diversified revenue streams; and insurers would become more deeply connected to the country's wider financial system. The opportunity extends beyond selling more policies. It lies in building a financial services model in which banking and insurance work together to strengthen household resilience and create lasting economic value.



By Sadegh Sepandarand, Vahid Nowbahar, Director General of Retail Banking and Small Business; Chairman of the Board, Bam Insurance Brokerage