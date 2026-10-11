Tehran hosts art exhibition, live painting workshop on True Promise

TEHRAN- The second edition of the painting exhibition and live art workshop “True Promise in the Mirror of Art” is currently underway at Palestine Square in Tehran, with artists and members of the public taking part in the event.

The program runs daily from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will continue until October 16, Mehr reported.

The event is part of the visual arts section of the second international “True Promise in the Mirror of Art” program. It is hosted by the Greater Tehran Basij of Artists, in cooperation with the Basij unit of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company and the artistic affairs department of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs’ cultural and educational deputy, the report added.

During the workshop, visual artists create works alongside members of the public, drawing on themes related to Iran’s “True Promise” operations and their artistic representation.

Other subjects include the leadership, lifestyle, governing approach and the martyrdom of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as well as what the organizers describe as Iran’s strength, courage and strategic capabilities during the 12-day conflict and the Ramadan War.

The program also addresses themes of sacrifice and martyrdom through visual art.

The second international “True Promise in the Mirror of Art” event is organized by the Basij Organization of Artists, with Mohammad Najjari serving as its secretary.

The “True Promise” operations are a series of Iranian military actions launched in response to Israeli attacks. The first operation, in April 2024, involved missile and drone strikes against Israel following an Israeli attack on Iran’s diplomatic compound in Damascus on April 1. A second operation took place in October 2024, after the killing of senior figures in Iran and allied groups. In June 2025, Iran launched Operation True Promise III in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Iranian territory, during the 12-day conflict. The operations have become a prominent theme in Iran’s official discourse on national defense and are also reflected in cultural and artistic events.

SAB/