International Shiraz Expo opens with 343 foreign guests from 13 countries

TEHRAN- The opening ceremony of the second International Shiraz Expo was held on Sunday, October 11, in the presence of Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts; Hossein-Ali Amiri, Governor of Fars; and representatives of the people of Fars in the Parliament.

The exhibition is being held over 20,000 square meters of exhibition space, with more than 200 domestic companies and 343 foreign guests, and will continue until October 17.

The governor of Fars, announcing the province’s readiness to develop international economic cooperation, reported the presence of 343 foreign guests from 13 countries at Shiraz Expo 2026 and said: The provincial management team is ready to provide the executive and legal frameworks needed by investors and to expand joint investments.

According to IRNA, Hossein-Ali Amiri said on Sunday at the opening ceremony of the second international Shiraz Expo 2026 event in Shiraz, emphasizing Fars’s extensive economic, industrial, tourism, and infrastructural capacities: We warmly shake the hands of all those who come to Fars for investment and roll out the red carpet for them.

He continued: Fars Province has abundant capacities in the fields of industry, mining, tourism, trade, and health and pilgrimage tourism, and we are trying, by introducing these capabilities, to provide the ground for the development of international cooperation and joint investments.

Referring to the holding of the first Shiraz Expo last year, he added: Expo 1404, which was held with the participation of Persian Gulf countries, was met with a very good reception, and during its holding, more than $3.5 billion in memoranda of understanding and contracts were signed.

Amiri stated: Based on the experience gained from last year’s event, this year’s exhibition has been held with the expansion of the scope of countries’ participation so that the province’s economic opportunities can be introduced on a broader level.

MA