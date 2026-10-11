Paying tolls to Iran

In a commentary, Kayhan challenged Trump’s claims about the Strait of Hormuz, arguing that the reality on the ground differs from Washington’s narrative. The newspaper cited reports from Western media suggesting that vessels crossing the strategic waterway continue to pay various fees to Iran in exchange for safe passage.

Referring to data from maritime analytics firm Kpler, some oil exporters in the Persian Gulf may be providing Iran with payments amounting to 10 to 20 percent of the value of their oil shipments to ensure security while traveling through the strait. Iran has strengthened its defensive posture and enforcement capabilities in the region.

Chinese vessels have continued to move through the waterway despite sanctions pressure and maintained that Iran has demonstrated an ability to bypass American restrictions and preserve a degree of access to international trade.

Shargh: Iran must avoid its opponents’ traps

Shargh devoted its commentary to the challenges and schemes facing a powerful Iran. International politics is not based on ideal concepts of fairness, and genuine “win-win” outcomes rarely exist. In every negotiation, one party typically gains more than the other, making power and influence the principal factors shaping diplomatic results. Iran’s rivals are attempting to create situations that could draw the country into costly and internationally justifiable conflicts. Such efforts are designed to weaken Iran and provide advantages to its foes. For that reason, Shargh stressed the importance of strategic patience and careful decision-making. Diplomacy without power is ineffective in today’s world, and identified the Iranian people as the country’s most valuable source of strength. It concluded that foreign governments increasingly recognize the significance of public support in Iran and therefore seek opportunities to exploit vulnerabilities or create political and social pressure.

Sobh-e-No: military action not in Trump’s interest

Sobh-e-No examined the reasons why the United States is unlikely to launch a military strike against Iran before the November elections. Iran possesses significant capabilities and cannot be easily pressured into accepting Washington’s demands. Any major strategic error by Trump could generate two separate challenges at once: a security crisis abroad and political repercussions inside the United States. The article also noted that Trump has historically preferred avoiding lengthy military engagements and instead favors using military power as leverage to achieve political objectives. According to the paper, launching an attack before an election would eliminate that leverage while exposing Washington to unnecessary risks. As a result, Trump has chosen to postpone any serious military option until after voters cast their ballots. It further argued that years of maximum economic and military pressure have not compelled Iran to surrender. Instead, tensions in the Persian Gulf have become an increasingly sensitive issue that could create political difficulties for Republican leaders in Washington.

Sazandegi: Strengthening regional influence

Sazandegi argued the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in Turkmenistan provided an important opportunity for Tehran to reinforce its regional influence. President Pezeshkian’s trip served two main objectives: expanding cooperation with neighboring countries and discussing political and environmental issues surrounding the Caspian region. The visit allowed Iran to underline its regional role while participating in consultations on the worsening environmental conditions of the Caspian Sea. The trip was more than a routine diplomatic gathering, presenting an opportunity to combine regional diplomacy with environmental cooperation. However, Sazandegi argued that the ultimate success of such efforts will depend on whether discussions and agreements reached during the summit can be transformed into practical policies. In its view, only concrete measures aimed at reducing tensions and addressing ecological challenges will ensure meaningful results for the region.

Arman-e-Emrooz: Looking beyond the West-East divide

Arman-e-Emrooz focused on the need to redefine Iran’s geopolitical position in a rapidly changing Asia. The newspaper argued that the rise of China, India, Indonesia, and other emerging powers demonstrates that Asia is no longer merely an arena for Western competition. Instead, it has become one of the world’s most significant centers of economic growth, political influence, and strategic power. The article suggested that these changes provide Iran with an opportunity to rethink its place in the international system. It argued that Iranian foreign policy should move beyond the traditional choice between the West and the East. Expanding strategic options, the newspaper said, requires a broader and more flexible approach rather than simply replacing one geopolitical orientation with another. Within this framework, Arman-e-Emrooz highlighted the concept of the “Global South” as a useful basis for foreign policy. It argued that the idea allows Iran to connect issues of national identity, geopolitical interests, and economic priorities. By emphasizing shared experiences of independence and development, benefiting from shifts in global power distribution, and expanding cooperation in trade, investment, energy, technology, transportation, and security, Iran could strengthen both its regional and international position.

