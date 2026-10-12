Pezeshkian condemns US complicity in Israeli genocide in Gaza, slams Western double standards

TEHRAN — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has condemned Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, accusing the United States of complicity and denouncing the silence of Western governments that profess to champion human rights while continuing to support Israel with weapons and other resources.

Speaking at a ceremony marking World Post Day on Monday, Pezeshkian said the international community had stood by as a silent spectator to the atrocities in Gaza, where genocide was being perpetrated with US complicity.

He described the global silence in the face of the bloodshed as shameful, criticizing those who portray themselves as defenders of humanity and human rights for not only turning a blind eye to the crimes but also helping sustain them through military and material support for Israel.

The president also denounced the 'West’s glaring double standards' on human rights, pointing out that governments remained largely silent over the killing of Palestinians while readily voicing accusations against Iran whenever it suited their political interests.

“You place no value on any human life other than your own, your inner circle, and your own interests,” Pezeshkian said, rebuking those who claim to uphold universal human rights but apply them selectively.

Turning to the broader regional situation, Pezeshkian condemned 'US-Israeli expansionist ambitions,' accusing them of seizing territory and openly expressing their desire to control the region’s oil and appropriate its resources while the international community looked on.

He said powerful actors had developed mechanisms to subjugate nations and plunder their wealth and assets, concealing these practices behind the language of democracy and human rights.

“Disgusting slogans,” he said of such rhetoric, arguing that the professed commitment to humanitarian principles stood in stark contrast to the violence and exploitation unfolding across the region.

Pezeshkian questioned the conduct of Israel and its supporters, pointing to the devastation in Gaza and elsewhere in the region and challenging the moral credibility of those responsible for producing and supplying weapons used against civilians.

He questioned how those who manufacture weapons capable of turning entire areas into scenes of mass slaughter could simultaneously present themselves as advocates of humanity, science and knowledge on the international stage.

Paying tribute to those killed in the US-Israeli war and expressing condolences to their bereaved families, the president said aggressors were willing to target innocent people in pursuit of their objectives while continuing to invoke humanitarian values at the United Nations.

Pezeshkian also addressed 'ongoing efforts to undermine Iran and force the Islamic Republic into submission.' He said such efforts had failed to achieve their objectives, adding that neither the war nor the martyrdom of the Leader and military commanders had broken the Iranian nation’s resolve.

