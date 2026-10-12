Senior MP: Countries backing militant groups should await Iran's response

TEHRAN – Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi has warned regional countries providing resources to counter-revolutionary groups that Tehran possesses documented evidence of their support and will confront them decisively.

Speaking about security conditions in southeastern Iran, Azizi pointed to Sistan and Baluchestan province's 1,300-kilometer border with Pakistan and Afghanistan and its security implications, saying the counter-revolution's operations room has moved toward hybrid warfare with the support of certain regional states and currents aligned with the enemies of the Iranian nation.

"This is not an intelligence analysis, this is an intelligence document," Azizi said. He added that in recent meetings with relevant officials it became completely clear and evident that groups long based in those two neighboring countries have carried out actions with the backing and support of certain states.

Azizi said the Quds Headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Force, the Islamic Republic Army and the Law Enforcement Command have implemented firm and serious measures. He expressed confidence that with combined actions underway in border security and border closure, as well as development and domestic defense, remaining concerns in the region will be resolved.

The Americans should know, and certain regional countries should know, that the countries which have provided heavy resources to counter-revolutionary groups in this province and supported them should know that all intelligence documents exist, he said. Just as the Islamic Republic defeated the United States and its allies in the combined war, it will also confront these proxies and groups seeking to assert themselves in line with American actions.

Azizi said some regional countries feeling defeated have joined this trend out of alignment with the Americans, stressing that the Islamic Republic is vigilant, awake, monitoring, prepared and powerful. He praised the readiness of the Quds Headquarters observed during his recent visit.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic has for years brought all its capacities to serve border residents, particularly in the southeast in Sistan and Baluchestan and South Khorasan. Claims of discrimination and injustice in the province stem either from lack of knowledge or ill intent, he said.

Iran's armed forces, security forces, Intelligence Ministry, police and all pillars of the Islamic system will not allow insecurity to continue, Azizi said, condemning recent blind, brutal and inhumane acts, including the martyrdom of a female officer of the province's police social affairs deputy who was serving the people. He said such crimes show that counter-revolutionary groups neither know the people of Sistan and Baluchestan nor correctly understand the authority of the Islamic Republic.

Azizi said border closure is a serious priority, urging the government to urgently complete full border blockage with approved funds, accelerate smart border technologies, and dismantle insecurity chains to pave the way for development and prosperity of border areas.

