Iran pursues fate of pilots in Qatar, vows justice for Minab school victims

TEHRAN — Iran is pursuing diplomatic and legal efforts to protect its national interests, determine the status of Iranian pilots in Qatar and secure justice for the victims of the February 28 attack on a primary school in Minab, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Tuesday.

Speaking at her weekly press conference, Mohajerani said the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs were following up on the situation of the Iranian pilots in Qatar, adding that Doha had pledged cooperation and repeatedly expressed its readiness to help clarify their status.

She provided no further details about the pilots but said the relevant Iranian authorities were continuing their efforts to resolve the matter.

Iran preparing for all scenarios

Addressing the prospect of further restrictions on Iran’s transportation networks, Mohajerani said the government had prepared for difficult scenarios, including possible flight suspensions, sanctions targeting the country’s railway network and potential restrictions on land routes and border crossings.

She cautioned that some reports remained speculative but said the possibility of such measures reinforced Iran’s longstanding assessment that external pressure was directed not only at the country’s institutions but also at the daily lives of its people.

The spokesperson declined to disclose the government’s contingency plans, citing wartime conditions and the need to protect sensitive information.

Mohajerani also rejected the prospect of Iran’s civilization being destroyed, saying that any such objective pursued by the United States was bound to fail.

She described Iran as one of the world’s great civilizations and expressed confidence that attempts to erase its historical and cultural identity would meet the same fate as similar ambitions in the past.

Iran vows to pursue Minab school case until justice is served

Mohajerani separately reaffirmed the government’s determination to pursue international legal action over the attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan Province, on February 28, the first day of the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

She said the Vice Presidency for Legal Affairs and the Foreign Ministry were working together to pursue the case and secure the rights of the victims and their families.

The attack killed at least 175 people, including 168 schoolchildren, according to the figures cited in the report. The victims also included teachers, parents, sports players, and school staff.

Iran has pledged to continue seeking accountability through international legal channels, making the case a central part of its efforts to document the human cost of the war and pursue the rights of those affected.

Mohajerani said the government had decided to establish a special headquarters for Minab to coordinate relief, reconstruction and other initiatives following the attack.

The measure is intended to prevent overlapping or fragmented efforts by different organizations and ensure that activities in the affected area proceed in a coordinated manner, she explained.