Iran warns US against renewed military action, stresses readiness for diplomacy and defense

TEHRAN — Iran has warned the United States against any renewed military action, saying the consequences would extend beyond the region, while reaffirming its readiness to pursue diplomacy on the basis of realistic proposals and mutual respect for commitments.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, made the remarks in separate interviews with Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency and Al Araby television network, stressing that Washington must adapt to regional realities and abandon military threats in favor of a diplomatic solution.

“If the United States once again chooses the military option, the consequences will not be confined to the region,” Gharibabadi warned, according to his remarks to RIA Novosti. He said Washington must learn from past mistakes and decide whether to continue pursuing confrontation or engage in diplomacy.

The Iranian diplomat emphasized that Tehran had consistently maintained a constructive approach to negotiations and remained prepared for all possible scenarios. He stressed, however, that a diplomatic settlement required realistic proposals and a willingness by the US side to meet its commitments.

Iran finalizing response to US comments

In his interview with Al Araby, Gharibabadi said Iran was finalizing its response to US comments and concerns regarding the proposal Tehran had submitted in New York. Once consultations are complete, Iran will convey its final position through mediators, he added.

Gharibabadi said Iran continued to welcome diplomatic initiatives and had spared no effort to facilitate dialogue with relevant parties. Tehran’s continued engagement in the diplomatic process, he noted, reflected its political flexibility and commitment to finding a solution.

He nevertheless underscored that Iran’s preparedness to defend itself was no less firm than its readiness to negotiate, making clear that diplomatic engagement should not be mistaken for a lack of defensive resolve.

The deputy foreign minister also stressed that the United States must fulfill its own obligations if it expects progress in negotiations. Iran, he said, had not violated its commitments, while Washington had failed to honor its obligations under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.

Tehran calls for US compliance with commitments

Gharibabadi argued that Iran could not reasonably be expected to demonstrate further flexibility while the United States continued to disregard its commitments. He said Washington needed to take corrective steps to restore the conditions necessary for diplomatic progress.

He added that the US side was already aware of Iran’s demands and conditions for normalizing the situation surrounding the conflict that began in late February. If Washington met those requirements, Tehran would be prepared to take the necessary reciprocal measures.

The Iranian diplomat’s remarks underline Tehran’s position that the path to de-escalation depends on practical steps, reciprocal commitments and an end to reliance on military pressure.

For Iran, diplomacy remains an available avenue for resolving the crisis, but it must be grounded in 'realistic proposals and the implementation of existing commitments.' Tehran has also made clear that its willingness to negotiate does not diminish its determination to defend the country against any renewed military aggression.