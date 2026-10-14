Oman says talks with Iran on Strait of Hormuz concluded
October 14, 2026 - 20:45
TEHRAN- Oman's Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that its negotiations with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz have concluded, though the implementation of understandings and the full resumption of maritime transport through the waterway depend on the outcome of broader Tehran-Washington talks.
Reaffirming Muscat's longstanding position, the ministry said: "We oppose escalation and emphasize continuing the path of diplomacy to achieve lasting peace."
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