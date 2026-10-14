Smart use of Hormuz Strait

The Iran newspaper analyzed the increasingly complex regional environment and argued that careful strategic judgment is essential. According to the paper, the convergence of multiple crises, including the Gaza war, tensions in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Iran-Israel rivalry, the US military presence, and competition among regional powers, has made security in West Asia more fragile than ever. One of the clearest examples of this fragile balance is the Strait of Hormuz.

The geopolitical value of the strait for Iran lies primarily in its deterrent capability. Although a complete closure of the waterway has long been discussed in strategic circles, such a move could trigger broad international consensus against Iran, increase the legitimacy of intervention by external powers, and diminish Iran's geopolitical capital. Consequently, the paper suggested that in the event of escalating tensions, Iran is more likely to rely on limited, gradual, and reversible measures rather than fully employing this strategic tool.

Sharq: Iran at the Trump-Putin table

Shargh discussed the reported agreement between Putin and Trump regarding diesel fuel. Although details of the conversation between the two presidents have not yet been released, questions remain over whether they also reached understandings concerning Iran. For Tehran, the issue is sensitive. On one hand, Iran considers Russia a strategic partner; on the other, it sees that same partner, only hours after discussing regional developments with the Iranian president, sitting down with the US president and reaching an agreement. The visible outcome of the call was an announced deal for supplying Russian diesel fuel to US and global markets. For Putin, the agreement represents both an economic and political achievement. For Trump, it provides an opportunity to demonstrate to voters, ahead of the Congressional midterm elections, that he is taking steps to reduce living costs and curb rising fuel prices. In Tehran, however, the issue goes beyond diesel fuel. What raises concern is the timing of the agreement amid continuing tensions between Iran and the United States and uncertainty about the political content of the conversation between the two leaders.

Kayhan: Trump trapped in an Iranian quagmire

Kayhan wrote about Trump's inability to escape a predicament created by Iran. The economic situation of ordinary Americans continues to deteriorate under the shadow of the war with Iran. It also cited the Hebrew-language newspaper Calcalist as reporting a decline in America's financial strength. The impact of the Iran conflict is weighing heavily on US Congressional midterm elections. Analysts allegedly believe voters may punish Trump and his Republican supporters by backing Democrats in the Nov. 3 elections. Proposals such as keeping the Strait of Hormuz open, distributing financial assistance to citizens, and reaching a diesel agreement with Putin are among the measures Trump is pursuing to avoid electoral defeat.

Siasat-e-Rooz: Iran's new initiative to end the Yemen war

Siasat-e-Rooz highlighted Iran's announcement that it is prepared to facilitate dialogue between Yemen and Saudi Arabia. As fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen intensifies, and while Western countries and Israel are accused of fueling the conflict in an effort to regionalize it, Iran says it is ready to help create conditions for negotiations between the two sides. Tehran has consistently sought to play a constructive role in regional security. Although Iran itself is currently engaged in confrontation with the United States and Israel, it maintains that it remains committed to responsible regional behavior and is actively pursuing a political solution to the Yemen crisis. Analysts believe that ending regional conflicts and including a halt to Yemeni attacks in any future agreement involving Iran could reduce pressure on Riyadh.

Ettelaat: How would China benefit or suffer from Iran-US war?

Ettelaat published an interview with Morteza Firouzi, a professor of international relations, comparing Russian and Chinese positions regarding the Iran war. Firouzi argued that China gains little economically from such a war. Unlike Russia, which he believes would benefit from confrontation between Iran and the United States, China would suffer economically. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, he said, would also be detrimental to Beijing. China is currently drawing on its energy reserves and therefore faces economic challenges. He added that both Russia and China understand that the United States has focused much of its strategic planning on moving beyond the Middle East and concentrating on China. Washington has strengthened political and military cooperation with countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia in preparation for long-term competition with Beijing. From China's perspective, Firouzi argued, it is preferable for the United States to remain deeply engaged in Middle Eastern crises rather than redirect its full attention toward China. Therefore, while a conflict harms China economically, continued US involvement in the Middle East could provide strategic advantages for Beijing.

