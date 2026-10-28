Tehran exhibition explores Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra’s legacy through art

TEHRAN – An exhibition bringing together calligraphy, traditional crafts, visual arts and religious performances to celebrate the legacy of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA), the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), opened at Tehran’s Azadi Cultural and Artistic Complex on Monday.

Titled “The Wisdom of Zahra Was Imprinted on the World,” the event showcases works inspired by the spiritual teachings and cultural heritage associated with Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA), a revered figure in Islam whose life is widely associated with piety, compassion, modesty and devotion to her family.

The opening ceremony was attended by the CEO of the Rudaki Foundation Mohammad Allahyari Foumani, Director General of the Visual Arts Office Aydin Mahdizadeh, Rudaki Foundation Deputy for Artistic Creation Amirabbas Setayeshgar, Deputy for Coordination of Halls and Centers Reza Mardani, and Azadi Cultural and Artistic Complex Director Seyyed Mohsen Hosseini, along with artists and cultural figures.

Organized by the Azadi Cultural and Artistic Complex, the program brought together 110 artists from different disciplines. Visitors have the opportunity to view exhibitions, attend artistic workshops and speak with participating artists about their creative approaches and the religious concepts behind their works, the Rudaki Foundation reported.

One of the main sections is an exhibition dedicated to Hadith al-Kisa, a narration describing an occasion when Prophet Muhammad gathered his close family members under a cloak. In Islamic tradition, the narration is associated with the special status of the Prophet’s household, known as the Ahl al-Bayt. Seventy calligraphers participated in the exhibition by writing the Arabic text of the narration and its Persian translation.

Another 20 calligraphers contributed works featuring Ziyarat Ashura, a devotional text associated with Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The opening ceremony also included the unveiling of a book of Ziyarat Ashura featuring the contributions of the participating calligraphers.

A separate workshop, held under the event’s title, brought together 15 artists working in engraving, qalamkari (traditional Persian textile printing), painting, miniature painting and calligraphy. The artists created works drawing on Fatemi teachings and the artistic traditions through which religious ideas have been expressed and preserved across generations.

The exhibition also features a section on modesty and hijab, supervised by artist Zohreh Abdollahi, exploring women’s identity and dress through an artistic lens. A performance by the Daughters of the Revolution choir added a ceremonial element to the program.

Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA) holds a central place in Islamic history and devotion. As the daughter of Prophet Muhammad and Khadija, she is revered by Muslims, particularly in the Shia tradition, as a model of faith, dignity and moral integrity. She was the wife of Imam Ali (AS) and the mother of Imam Hassan (AS) and Imam Hussein (AS). Her life and legacy have inspired centuries of religious literature, poetry, calligraphy and other art forms.

Events celebrating Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA) are often held in connection with Fatemiyeh, a period of mourning and commemoration observed by many Shia Muslims in remembrance of her death. The occasion provides an opportunity to reflect on her place in Islamic tradition and the values associated with her life.

The exhibition’s combination of sacred texts, traditional crafts and contemporary artistic expression offers a setting for exploring these themes through Iran’s cultural heritage.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors for four days, through Friday, October 30.

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